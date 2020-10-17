News

Labour suspends 3-day strike in Kwara

The strike embarked upon by workers in Kwara State to demand for the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wages by the state government for all categories of workers in the state has been suspended. Organised Labour Unions comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS) in a statement jointly signed by their Chairmen, Aliyu Isa Ore, Ezekiel Adegoke and Saliu Suleiman respectively, directed all workers to resume work on Monday October 19. The statement titled: Suspension of strike, reads: “The leadership of the labour movement in Kwara State, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS), after due consultation and the intervention of well meaning Kwarans on the on- going strike.”

