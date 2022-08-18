Labour/TCN Crisis: Distribution load to Discos plunged to zero MW Wednesday

…as union calls off strike

Many parts of Nigeria were in darkness yesterday, after distribution companies were unable to supply power to their customers because they received zero load from the National Grid as a result of the strike action embarked upon by electricity workers. Some of the affected places include the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia states, and swathes in Lagos State including Ikeja, Lekki, Lagos Island and Mainland. However, the action was called off after the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Hours into the strike, Ngige had summoned an emergency conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the electricity workers to resolve the issues that precipitated the industrial action. The workers under the joint umbrella of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC), who commended Ngige and the Minister of State for Power, Prince Jeddy Agba, for handling the situation with all sense of maturity, agreed to suspend the industrial action. However, before the settlement, the union had shut many distribution companies across the nation as threatened. Head, Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc., (EEDC), Mr Emeka Ezeh, confirmed in a statement that areas within EEDC service jurisdiction had been affected.

The statement was titled: ‘Supply disruption due to strike action by electricity workers’. Also, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) confirmed in a post that its areas had been affected. Ezeh said: “Following the industrial strike action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power stations, operations across the franchise area of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC) have been disrupted. “As a result of this development all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“The Management of EEDC hereby encourages customers and neighbourhood associations to be vigilant and protect the electrical installations within their environment against elements who might take advantage of this outage to vandalise these installations. “We, therefore, appeal for continued patience and understanding while this is resolved.” AEDC wrote: “Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) wishes to inform its distinguished customers that the interruption of the power supply being experienced across its franchise areas due to the ongoing industrial issues between the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). “We would like to assure our valued customers that all stakeholders are working hard to ensure that mutual and amicable settlement is attained and power is restored forthwith. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. EADC management.”

NUEE had on May 18, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of TCN, and threatened a strike if the union’s complaints were not addressed. NUEE’s proposed strike is targeted at pressing home their demands which include the failure of the Federal Government to pay the entitlement of former staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in December 2019. TCN had directed all Principal Managers in acting capacity to go to Acting General Manager to appear for a promotion interview today. NUEE in a response in a circular dated August 15, directed its members to picket TCN offices nationwide on August 16, following which the strike will commence on August 17. The union directed its members to picket TCN offices to protest the directive which they claimed contravened the workers’ conditions of service and career progression paths.

It said: “You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for serious picketing of TCN Headquarters and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for a promotion interview. “This directive is in contravention of our conditions of service and career progression paths, and unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders.” Meanwhile, in a statement to its residents, the management of Banana Island Property Owners & Residents Association, Lagos (BIPORAL) alerted them that the blackout was as a result of ongoing nationwide strike by the Transmission Company of Nigeria workers.

