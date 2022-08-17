News

Labour/TCN Crisis: Distribution load to Discos plunged to zero MW Wednesday

Posted on Author Success Nwogu and Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…as unions calls off strike

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has successfully intervened in the strike action embarked upon by electricity workers, which led to a total blackout in different parts of the country all through Wednesday after distribution companies received zero load from the National Grid as a result of their action

Hours into the strike, Ngige had summoned an emergency conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the electricity workers to resolve the issues that precipitated the industrial action.

The workers under the joint umbrella of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC), who commended Ngige and the Minister of State for Power, Prince Jeddy Agba, for handling the situation with all sense of maturity, agreed to suspend the industrial action.

However, before the settlement, the union had shut many distribution companies across the nation as threatened.

Some of the affected places include the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia states, and swathes in Lagos State including Ikeja, Lekki, Lagos Island and Mainland.

Head Corporate Communications, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc., (EEDC), Mr Emeka Ezeh confirmed in a statement that areas within EEDC service jurisdiction had been affected. The statement was titled: ‘Supply disruption due to strike action by electricity workers’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine Conflict: ‘Bloody battles’ at steelworks ahead of possible ceasefire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have launched an all-out assault on the Azovstal steelworks, the last Ukrainian holdout in the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian forces inside the plant have been fighting “difficult bloody battles” for a second day, the commander of the Azov regiment said. Russian forces are reported to have entered “the territory […]
News

Raw statistics show Nigeria is losing more lives daily than nations at war – Expert

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

A US-trained security expert, Chief Iheanyi Chinasa Frank, has said there are clear indications that Nigeria is losing more lives on a daily basis than some nations at war. Iheanyi, who is also the President, Red Hawk Security Solutions USA, maintained that the multi-pronged security challenges facing the country cannot be resolved through the prisms […]
News

Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 complications – Family

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu The family of late Gani Fawehinmi has said that their brother, Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 complications. The family said the medical reports contained in his death certificate showed that he died as a result of COVID-19. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Saheed Fawehinmi, who spoke on behalf of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica