Labour/TCN Crisis: Distribution load to Discos plunged to zero MW Wednesday

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has successfully intervened in the strike action embarked upon by electricity workers, which led to a total blackout in different parts of the country all through Wednesday after distribution companies received zero load from the National Grid as a result of their action

Hours into the strike, Ngige had summoned an emergency conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the electricity workers to resolve the issues that precipitated the industrial action.

The workers under the joint umbrella of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC), who commended Ngige and the Minister of State for Power, Prince Jeddy Agba, for handling the situation with all sense of maturity, agreed to suspend the industrial action.

However, before the settlement, the union had shut many distribution companies across the nation as threatened.

Some of the affected places include the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia states, and swathes in Lagos State including Ikeja, Lekki, Lagos Island and Mainland.

Head Corporate Communications, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc., (EEDC), Mr Emeka Ezeh confirmed in a statement that areas within EEDC service jurisdiction had been affected. The statement was titled: ‘Supply disruption due to strike action by electricity workers’.

