Labour to FG: Resolve ASUU strike now or risk total shutdown

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday held nationwide protests in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing strike in public universities.

The union has said it will give the Federal Government two weeks to resolve its disputes with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and university staff unions or face mass action. Like ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Applied Academic Technologists (NAAT) are also on strike.

Workers in Lagos yesterday joined the mass protest by the NLC to condemn the strikes by ASUU. The protest grounded social and commercial activities, obstructing vehicular movement in some parts of Lagos, particularly Ikeja. Chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the NLC, Funmi Sessi, announced that a two-week ultimatum had been given to the Federal Government to resolve the conflict with the striking university workers and reopen the institutions.

“The two-day protest by the NLC across the country (yesterday and today) is to prepare the ground for further actions should the government fail to act, as the ENDSARS protest in 2020 will be a child’s play,” she stated.

The protest started at Ikeja Under-Bridge around 9am, with the leadership of NLC, ASUU,SSANU, NASU), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and electricity workers, as well as human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), among others, in attendance.

ASUU on February 14 embarked on an indefinite strike, while the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU, NASU and NAAT later declared theirs. The placard-carrying protesters sand solidarity songs, accompanied by some policemen, moved from the Ikeja Bridge through the Obafemi Awolowo Way to the Governor House at Alausa Secretariat, where the leaders of each union addressed the audience in turn before everyone dispersed around 1 pm.

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU-Lagos Zone, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, said the Federal Government’s disposition so far to the ongoing strike had shown that President Buhari and his cabinet members neither have no regard for quality education, nor genuine development of the country.

According to him, ASUU is fighting a just cause and will continue to fight on until victory is won no matter when and how difficult.

Some of the placards with different inscriptions read: “Stop the looting, tax the rich and subsidize the poor;” “Recall all sacked lecturers;” “Let’s change the narrative, make our universities the best in the world;” “IPPIS destroys our universities, adop UTAS now,” among others.

ASUU, which rejected the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a payment platform for the lecturers by the government, sought the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), developed by the union.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of both SSANU and NASU has also rejected IPPIS, even as it presented an alternative said to have also been developed by its members to the government.

Falana urges Buhari to quit

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) made good its promise yesterday by mobilising for a protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Human rights activist Femi Falana, who participated in the protest, expressed his solidarity with ASUU, saying the Federal Government should meet the lecturers’ demands within two weeks or be prepared for the mother of all strike.

The senior lawyer said: “They have also used this regime to cause hardship for the people. As we gather here today, terrorism, hardship, and recession have taken over the country and President Buhari is junketing all over the world he has told Nigerians that he’s tired and we are saying in one voice that BUHARI MUST GO. “We are fully with the lecturers and other workers.

As the NLC has said if the government fails to meet the demand of the striking lecturers, the ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play compared to what will happen in the next two weeks because Nigerians are tired and frustrated.

“Don’t let them deceive you that there is no money they initially budgeted for over N400 billion and later went to the National Assembly to increase it to N6.5 trillion yet they don’t have money to pay the lecturers but they have money to pay smugglers”.

Addressing newsmen during the exercise, the NLC Chairman Funmi Sessi said the Muhammadu Buhari government had turned the youths into criminals. Sessi said: “Governments will witness the annoyance and frustration of Nigerians because they have put people into depression and a condition where they committed suicide.

“We can no longer endure this hardship again. When Buhari took over 7 years ago naira to the dollar was equivalent to N168.00 but today one dollar is N680.00. When they took over a bag of rice was N7,000 but today is N38,000.00.”

The Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, led other government officials to receive the unionists on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

NLC holds Abuja mega solitary protest on Wednesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said its Abuja protest in support of university unions currently on strike will hold on Wednesday. Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary, made the clarification in a directive on his behalf by Mr Bello Ismail on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other unions have been on strike since February over the failure of the government to keep to the agreement entered with the unions.

The demands of the striking workers include issues bordering on funding of universities, salaries and earned allowances of lecturers, among others. According to Ugboaja, in furtherance of the decision of the National Executive Council of the Congress that a mega rally holds in Abuja on July 27.

Let our children return to school, Kogi NLC tells FG

The Chairman of the Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onu Edoka, on Tuesday in Lokoja asked the Federal Government to resolve its dispute with ASUU.

They protested in support of the striking ASUU and other unions. Speaking at Government House, the NLC Chairman,Onuh Edoka, who was represented by his deputy, Simeon Eleojo, lamented the Federal Government’s insensitive to the strike. The NLC called on the Federal Government to immediately end the strike.

Rivers NLC, CSOs ignore warning, protest

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and civil society organisations on Tuesday protested in Port Harcourt in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Despite the earlier warning by the state government against the protest, the protesters led by the NLC chairperson Beatrice Itubo marched through Emenike Street, Mile 1, Ikwerre Road to Government House.

They urged the Federal Government to implement the agreement it entered with ASUU and equally stressed the need for the Federal Government to end the strike.

Workers, students, others hold rally in Enugu

Hundreds of workers, student groups and Civil Society Organisations took part in the protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Enugu State against the lingering strike by public university lecturers.

Addressing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Uchenna Ortuanay, the NLC Chairman Virginus Nwobodo regretted that despite ASUU being considerate on their demand from government it had refused to implement the agreement to revamp university education.

He said: “We all know the security situation in our country with our kids involved in kidnapping, scam, etc. You know what we’re saying because you have the security report. This agreement has been there since 2009.

“ASUU members are hungry. Most of them can’t even pay their rent. For every great nation, education is taken seriously. If these children are not well nurtured, the country is doomed.”

FG playing politics – UNIMAID ASUU

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State chapter, on Tuesday, asked the Federal Government to address the demand of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU ).

The Chairman, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) ASUU chapter, Dr Abubakar Mshelia Saidu, said the Muhammadu Buhari government is playing politics with university education. “It is very unfortunate and that is exactly what they are doing. If government wants this problem to be resolved in a day or two at most, it will be resolved. It is very clear,” he said.

NLC protest disrupts vehicular activities in Lagos

The protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Lagos yesterday in solidarity with the striking university lecturers disrupted vehicular movement.

Worried by the negative impact of the protest to the traffic flow across the metropolis, the Lagos State Government had called for calm from motorists and road users as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) protest crippled vehicular movements in and around the state capital, Ikeja.

In a statement signed by the commissioner of transportation of Lagos State, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the state assured motorists that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are already stationed at junctions and major routes to manage movement during the protest.

‘Get your PVCs, we must vote out this govt’

As part of a solidarity rally in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and against the continued closure of tertiary institutions, the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday enjoined its members to ensure they get their permanent voters card (PVCs) to enable them to vote in a new government that can fix the country.

The NLC Vice Chairman Bako Abdulrahman while addressing journalists in Minna said: “We cannot allow miscreants to continue to preside over our destiny.”

The protest stormed the House of Assembly to state their demands. Abdulrahman lamented that idleness at home has led to the students engaging in several social vices while the ASUU members are faced with hardship due to the stoppage of their salaries.

He said: “I urge all our members to get their PVCs as it would be an agent of change in the forthcoming general election. Our members also need to mobilize their households to come out and vote with their PVCs during the election.”

Save Nigerians from int’l embrassment

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Bauchi State Comrade Danjuma Saleh has urged the Federal Government to save the country from embarrassment by resolving its dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Public university students have been at home since February after asked lecturers to down tools following the Federal Government’s failure to honour its agreement with ASUU.

In a letter presented to Governor Bala Mohammed by the NLC President Ayuba Waba at the Government House on Tuesday through Saleh, the body asked the Federal Government to urgently resolve the issue within two days to allow student return to school.

According to him, the body decided to protest against the strike because the Federal Government appears not serious about ending the five-month strike by ASUU and other university-based bodies.

Saleh said: “An injury to one of us is an injury to all of us. We’re calling on the Federal Government to quickly resolve this matter without any further delay.”

The North East ASUU Zonal Coordinator Lawan Abubakar said they decided to support the NLC protest because they believed it’s legitimate and their right. The governor thanked and the leadership of the Bauchi NLC for protesting peacefully.

#ENDSARS Phase-II imminent, says Delta NLC, TUC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, crippled economic activities in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its face-off with the Federal government. Orgaized labour urged the government to act very fast on the demands of ASUU or risk another round of #ENDSARS protest. The protest terminated at the Government House, where they submitted a letter to Governor lfeanyi Okowa.

The NLC secretary, Innocent Ofoeyade, said:“If the Federal Government does not resolve the strike immediately, there would be a nationwide mass protest. In fact, the ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play.” The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said Okowa would embark on possible intervention.

He said, “You know our Governor, he will take decisive action to make sure the issue is resolved. In Delta our children are in schools, so we don’t play with issue of education, is one of our priorities. The Governor will try to talk them for intervention.”

