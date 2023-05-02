Labour To Halt Flights To Imo Over Disruption Of May Day Celebrations

Following the disruption of May Day celebrations in Imo State by the state government, organised labour has resolved to halt all flights in and out of the state from Wednesday, 3rd of May 2023.

Unlike workers in other States of the country and the world at large, the annual global May Day celebration was “violently” disrupted in Owerri, the State capital, over a yet-to-be-resolved issue that arose from the elections of NLC in April where Governor Hope Uzodinma, was accused of interfering in the affairs of Congress.

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja in an official letter addressed to its Lagos Council, directed them to immediately commence mobilisation of affiliate unions including the aviation sector, in order to prevent any flight from leaving Lagos State for Owerri, the Imo State capital, beginning from midnight Wednesday.

The letter partly reads: *As a result of the violent disruption of our May Day celebrations in Imo state yesterday by the Imo state Governor, an emergency CWC meeting of the NLC and TUC was held yesterday at the National Headquarters.

“It was resolved that we embark on a comprehensive industrial action against the State Government beginning from Wednesday the 3rd day of May 2023

“Consequently, as part of our effort to enforce compliance, you are kindly requested to work with the TUC and other affiliates especially those in the aviation sector to ensure that no flight leaves the Lagos Airport to Owerri, Imo state starting from Midnight today.

“Ensure that you put all effort to achieve full compliance. Do remain assured of the commitment of the leadership of the congress towards the protection of workers in all parts of this country.”