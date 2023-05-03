Politics

Labour to halt flights to Imo over May Day disruption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Organised labour has resolved to halt all flights in and out of Imo State from today, following the disruption of May Day celebrations by the state government. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, in a letter ad- dressed to its Lagos Council directed them to immediately commence the mobilisation of affiliate unions, including the aviation sector, to prevent any flight from leaving Lagos for Owerri beginning from 12 midnight Wednesday.

The letter partly reads: “As a result of the violent disruption of our May Day celebrations in Imo State yesterday by the Imo State Governor, an emergency CWC meeting of the NLC and TUC was held yesterday at the national headquarters.

“It was resolved that we embark on a com- prehensive industrial action against the state government beginning from Wednesday the 3rd day of May 2023 “Consequently, as part of our effort to en- force compliance, you are kindly requested to work with the TUC and other affiliates, especially those in the aviation sector, to ensure that no flight leaves Lagos airport for Owerri starting from 12 midnight today. “Ensure that you put all effort into achieving full compliance. Do remain assured of the commitment of the leadership of the congress towards the protection of workers in all parts of this country.”

New Telegraph

