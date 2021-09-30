News Top Stories

Labour to Northern, Southern Govs: Focus on insecurity, not 2023 elections

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned governors to focus on finding solutions to the current insecurity situation that was crippling the country, rather than the ongoing agitations over which region would produce the next president.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke at a Roundtable discussion on Social Protection Cover yesterday in Abuja, said the last NLC Peace Security Summit had emphasised the point that bullets and bombs would not resolve the ongoing war against terrorism, armed insurgency and violent crimes in Nigeria While noting that the lack of social protection for poor and unemployed Nigerians was a determinant fuelling insecurity, the Comrade President stressed that the 2023 election should not be used as an excuse to unleash fresh dimensions of insecurity.

He said: “The children of the poor that we failed to educate yesterday and even today have become and will become the nightmare of the children we are training. “The frustrations of our fellow compatriots who are illiterate, unskilled, jobless, and devoid of the shock absorber of social protection will ultimately be the graveyard of not only peace in our country but also civilisation as we know it today. This is not alarmist! “It is indeed sad and unfortunate that our politicians find the time and nerve to discuss 2023 when 2021 presents a foreboding cloud of insecurity, social tensions and general despondency manifest in our empty kitchens, unsafe streets and overflowing IDP Camps. “We warn that such statements show utter disregard for the cruel predicament and sufferings of ordinary Nigerians and workers struggling with the pains of broken politics and governance dysfunction in our country.

Our Reporters

