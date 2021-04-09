News

Labour unions down tools in Ondo Varsity

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Workers at the Ondo Stateowned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, have commenced an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries running into six months. The affected unions were the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). The notice of strike signed by the Chairman of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) in Okitipupa, Mr. Temidayo Temola, said many of the staff found it difficult to survive because of unpaid wages.

The notice reads in part; “The JAC of OAUSTECH arising from all-important congress on April 6, resolved to commence the total, comprehensive and indefinite strike. “This is a result of the inability of the management of the university to meet the demands of the unions on the payment of salaries from November 2020 till date.

“Also, non-remittance of over 22 months pension deductions coupled with the nonimplementation of minimum wage as well as non-payment of earned allowances. “The unions will not relent on the indefinite strike until our demands are met,” the statement read. However, Registrar of the institution, Mr. Ganiyu Saliu, said the management was aware of the strike. He blamed the inability of the management of the institution to meet the union’s demand to the shortfall in the government’s subvention, which could no longer be managed to meet its obligations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MWUN president: Dockworkers back Adeyanju’s 2nd term ambition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the elections into National executives council of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) draws near, the Committee of District Chairmen, Dockworkers branch of the union has said that they unanimously endorsed the second term ambition of Prince Adewale Adeyanju as the president general of the union. They said this on the heels of […]
News Top Stories

IGP: Presidential panel ordered Magu’s detention

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the Force was not responsible for the detention of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Responding to request for the bail of the suspended EFCC boss by his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the IGP, in a letter signed […]
News Top Stories

NBS: Nigeria’s inflation rises to 14.89%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation settled at 14.89 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2020, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced yesterday.   The increase is 0.66 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23 per cent). Increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the index, with food like […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica