Labour unions down tools in Ondo Varsity

Workers at the Ondo Stateowned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, have commenced an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries running into six months. The affected unions were the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). The notice of strike signed by the Chairman of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) in Okitipupa, Mr. Temidayo Temola, said many of the staff found it difficult to survive because of unpaid wages.

The notice reads in part; “The JAC of OAUSTECH arising from all-important congress on April 6, resolved to commence the total, comprehensive and indefinite strike. “This is a result of the inability of the management of the university to meet the demands of the unions on the payment of salaries from November 2020 till date.

“Also, non-remittance of over 22 months pension deductions coupled with the nonimplementation of minimum wage as well as non-payment of earned allowances. “The unions will not relent on the indefinite strike until our demands are met,” the statement read. However, Registrar of the institution, Mr. Ganiyu Saliu, said the management was aware of the strike. He blamed the inability of the management of the institution to meet the union’s demand to the shortfall in the government’s subvention, which could no longer be managed to meet its obligations.

