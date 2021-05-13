Labour unions support sacking of FUOYE varsity registrar

Various labour unions at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), have thrown their weight behind the decision of the university’s Governing Council to remove the institution’s Registrar, Mr. Olatubosun Odusanya, over alleged misconduct. The university’s workforce, which vehemently refused a possible reinstatement of the registrar, also supported the suspension of the institution’s Bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande.

The institution in the last few weeks had been engulfed in crisis that emanated from the decisions as carried out by the University’s Governing Council. Odusanya had described his removal as illegitimate and went ahead to petition the National Assembly on the issue. Some people within the host community of the institution, had protested against the removal of the registrar. Following his removal, the school’s bursar was also suspended by the council, saying the decision became necessary to allow proper investigation into some allegations. Various unions in the institution, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) at their congresses held on Monday, May 10, 2021, expressed satisfaction over the decision of the governing council as meted carried out on the two principal officers, saying the steps were based on disciplinary action. The unions in a resolution at the end of the congress jointly signed by NASU Chairman, Ojumoola Ayodele and Secretary, Ayeni Abraham, SSANU Vice-Chairman, Adu Olaoluwa, and Secretary, Faleye Benjamin, NAAT Chairman, Abioye James and Secretary, Babafemi Oluwasola, that was made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, also said that those who protested against the removal of the registrar were not workers of FUOYE.

