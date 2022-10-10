Labour unveils guidelines to check fraud in financial sector

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) have unveiled guidelines on labour administration issues that will reduce incidences of frauds traceable to discontented casual workers in the sector.

Addressing newsmen on Friday, ASBIFFI President, Comrade Oyinka Olasanoye, who presented the guidelines, reeled out the benefits it would have on outsourcing workers in the financial sector. According to Oyekan, the guidelines, which were signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, provides in clear terms good industrial relation principles and conditions of employment to be observed by the stakeholders in the financial institutions.

The ASSBIFI boss, who is optimistic about the guidelines, said it would reduce exploitation, incidences of fraud traceable to discontented casual workers in the financial sector, and other unfair labour practices capable of escalating industrial conflicts and crises in the workplace.

The two financial unions maintained that the guidelines would regulate conditions of unemployment and standardise non-permanent employment, especially in the areas of career progression, salaries, and wages, disciplinary measures, health and safety, corporate performance, and productivity. Comrade Oyinkan and her counterpart, Anthony Abakpa, explained that the guidelines took them 10 years to achieve and all hands will be on deck to implement the guidelines.

“The request for a guideline to regulate conditions of employment of non-permanent employees in the financial sector started a decade back, and with the active participation of representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NLC, TUC, NECA, federal ministry of labor and the financial institutions” she said.

Members of ASSBIFI and NUBIFIE, who appreciated Ngige for accelerating the process, said it would bring a fresh breath of life to many in the sector, improve industrial relations, reduce the incidence of fraud and increase productivity.

The guidelines were signed into law on 8th September 2022 by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, pursuant to the powers conferred on him by section 88 (I) (e) and (g) of the labour act, cap L1, laws of the federation of Nigeria. Recall that the ASSBIFI president has consis tently called for an end to casualisation, which she identified as a major challenge in the nation’s financial institutions. Last year, she was reported to have said that casual workers in the institutions were inadequately compensated in terms of salaries and allowances.

According to Olasanoye, some of the fraudulent activities in the sector may be due to the fact that these workers are not professionals, well-trained and are embittered as a result of inadequate compensation. “Our major problem has been casualisation, because in every bank, insurance company, financial institution in Nigeria as at today, almost 80 per cent of the workers there are casual workers.

“Presently, the Labour Law Act made provisions that there will be contract staff, but our battle is that those contract staff should be allowed to have dignity of labour and be adequately compensated.

“We respect the casual workers, but we realise that due to inadequate compensation, it is easy for them to be used as frauds,” she said.

The ASSBIFI president, however, said the association had a plan toward creating a sort of career path for such workers by putting in place regulations in the Federal Ministry of Labour.

She said: “The casual workers are not employees of the institution; there is a third party that provides them and these providers are also registered by the Ministry of Labour.”

