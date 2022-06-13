Labour urges FG to make social protection priority, curb child labour

The organised labour movement has called on the Federal Government to make social protection programme a priority to eliminate child labour in the country. The leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) made this known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja to mark World Day Against Child Labour.

This year’s theme is titled: “Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour’’. NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said that it was imperative for the Nigerian government to align with the global call for the elimination of child labour in the country.

According to Wabba, it will be a challenge to Nigeria and other developing countries if they do not align with the global agenda to achieve this aim. “Why? Because in most cases the bread winners have no means of sustaining their families, and therefore, children are used to support the family income, particularly in Africa. “The shortage of social security cover also puts a lot of people in jeopardy, particularly the workers; and pensioners are not being paid as and when due.”

The NLC president noted that the country could not isolate itself from the global efforts to curb the increasing rate of child labour that had become a threat to all. He said: “If we want to address the issue of insecurity and social vices, we must also cater for all our citizens, whether they are employed or jobless, young or old.“

We must be able to align ourselves with the global thinking and agenda, particularly to end child labour, and I think it is a priority.” Wabba advised the government to address the fundamental issues of development as a way of tackling some of these challenges that had continued to impede growth and development.

He said it had become a top agenda of the UN and ILO, that member countries must ensure conventions and recommendations were implemented. National Deputy President, TUC, Mrs Oyinkan Olasanoye, also called on government to improve welfare and social security programmes for all citizens, as it would help to reduce child labour in the country. According to Olasanoye, parents that do not have social security plans to fall to back on, will definitely not be able to take proper care of any child.

“This will definitely lead to the child becoming “income generator’’ for the family. “Also, when we talk about free education in Nigeria, we must talk about the educational rights for the child, how many of these have been implemented. “When we talk about free health system for the children, are these being implemented,” Olasanoye asked?

She therefore, called on government do more in the implementation of policies that concerns children, as well as provides social security for all citizens.

