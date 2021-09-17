News Top Stories

Labour vows to resist FG’s concession of four airports

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to resist the Federal Government’s plan to concession four airports newly remodelled from the $1billion loan it received from China, to planned private managers. President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba who made the disclosure while receiving members of four Media Chapels of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday in Abuja, listed the Airports to include the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, which accounts for over 60% of international flights in the country Others according to him were Mallam Aminu Kano Airport; Port Harcourt International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. According to him, Congress: “Considered the move suspicious; wondering the rationale behind the idea of trading off the airports it borrowed loans to put back in shape with 25 years warranty on the airport facilities.”

He said: “Under the planned concession 60% is ceded to the concessioner; leaving the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with the remaining 40℅ out of which it is expected to service the loan from China and pay workers’ salaries.” The NLC boss lamented that a similar arrangement was used to trade off the MM2 Airport in Ikeja which has now resulted into a bitter litigation and perpetual injunction ceding the asset to the concessioner.

