News

Labour wants backlog of Retirees accrued pension benefits cleared

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to release payment for Accrued Pensioners’ Benefits for retirees for the period between June 2019 to July 2020. A statement signed by the NLC President,

 

Comrade Ayuba Wabba and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, however commended the Federal Government for its recent decision to release the total sum of N7.45 billion Accrued Rights and Benefits into the RSA of Federal retirees covering April and May 2019.

 

While describing the move as “responsive and responsible”, the NLC noted that it came “at a very critical time considering the adversity imposed on our retirees and pensioners by the novel corona virus (Covid- 19) pandemic.

 

“While appreciating this gesture, we urge you to also consider the plight of retirees from June 2019 to July 2020.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Power market’s debt to NDPHC hits N190bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Chukwu David

The total debt profile of Nigeria’s electricity market to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has hit N190 billion. Managing Director of the NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, who said this yesterday during a presentation at the Senate hearing on power, declared that the N190 billion debt had become one of the challenges hampering growth of […]
News

Insurance sector underwrites N490bn business in one year

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has said the volume of business written by the insurance sector grew from N413.8 billion in 2018 to about N490 billion in 2019, representing an increase of 15.55 per cent over 2018 figure. The outgoing chairman of the association, Tope Smart, disclosed this yesterday at the association’s virtual 49th Annual […]
News

The most iconic Australian football players

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football on the Australian continent is certainly not the most followed and loved sport: in fact, rugby has the supremacy of supporters between OZ and AUS, who are respectively among the strongest national teams of the entire planet. Yet in recent years, thanks also to the arrival of great champions from the best European tournaments, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: