Labour wants backlog of Retirees accrued pension benefits cleared

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to release payment for Accrued Pensioners’ Benefits for retirees for the period between June 2019 to July 2020. A statement signed by the NLC President,

Comrade Ayuba Wabba and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, however commended the Federal Government for its recent decision to release the total sum of N7.45 billion Accrued Rights and Benefits into the RSA of Federal retirees covering April and May 2019.

While describing the move as “responsive and responsible”, the NLC noted that it came “at a very critical time considering the adversity imposed on our retirees and pensioners by the novel corona virus (Covid- 19) pandemic.

“While appreciating this gesture, we urge you to also consider the plight of retirees from June 2019 to July 2020.”

