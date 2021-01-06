Labour: We’ll resist new price regime

Leaders of organised labour unions in Nigeria, yesterday, vowed to resist yet another increase in electricity tariff, describing the hike as an attempt by the Federal Government to further impoverish the citizenry.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who condemned the tariff hike, lamented that rather than emulate other countries, including those in Africa, who were giving palliatives and subsidising power to cushion the economic hardship occasioned by COVID-19, the Nigerian government was more interested in engaging in acts of endless exploitation of the citizenry. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had yesterday announced an increase in electricity tariff with effect from January 1, 2021.

Wabba said there was an element of deceit in the action, since the joint technical committee set up by government and labour after the last increment was still working on seeking sustainable solutions to the high electricity tariff in the country. According to him, the hike has not only “bastardised the work of this very important committee,” but crippled the on-going social dialogue between labour and government to bring a lasting solution to a very sensitive issue that affects every family, home and business in the country.

“This is not only condemnable, but I think there is some element of deceit in it because there is a standing committee of the Federal Government, which the Electricity Regulatory Commission is part of and still working on how to be able to address the issue of electricity hike, arising from the last hike, which labour intervened. “Most of the members are not even aware of this current increase.

Basically we are going to resist it and Nigerians must also stand up to resist it because it’s like exploitation; it means that this exploitation will not have an end and when you look at the variable, it is even laughable.

“You are looking at the variable of inflation and the variable of the exchange rate, which is supposed to be part of the responsibility of government to fix. Government ought to fix our economy and bring the exchange rate to the lowest level; same with inflation and, therefore, it is transferring deficiency in our system by government now to the consumers, which the implication will be very severe.

“Most of our manufacturers both small and medium scale will not be able to afford all of these, they have been crying and the implication is that there will be some lay off because people and, most of these small and medium term enterprises, will resort to importation instead of producing here at home.

“It will also affect the diversification policy and certainly it will further impoverish Nigerians, especially workers, because currently, we are under the yoke of excessive charges over all services and this, on this very important commodity, is the worst.

“It is also very unfor-tunate because in many climes, government is subsidising power because of the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, health and in the world of work, including African countries.

“We have statistics of countries that have actually assisted to make sure that electricity tariff is even suspended for some time and there have not been any increase, but unfortunately, I don’t think we have looked at all of these and the implication is that there will be grave consequences if this is not really challenged and very soon organised labour will try to look at the issues.

“In fact, part of the work the committee is doing is to look at the price of gas to the generating firms to be able to bring down even the current price before this increase. So, basically, it has certainly bastardised the process of social dialogue,” he said. Wabba also accused NERC of working against the masses whom they were mandated by law to protect from arbitrary electricity charges. “We have always said it that NERC is hand in gloves with the service providers instead of siding with the customers.

Even the very important laws that are put in place to guide such arbitrary increase have not been respected. Also, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has expressed its disappointment over the electrify tariff hike.

In a statement titled: “Electricity hike: Another Betrayal of Trust,” TUC asked the Federal Government to act more responsibly to protect the economy from crumbling. The statement signed by TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General, Comarade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, labelled government as unfriendly, lazy, wicked and insensitive to the untold hardship confronting Nigerians every day. TUC said it was disappointing that NERC could announce a 50 per cent hike in electricity tariff while negotiations with the organised labour on the last hike that became effective from November 1, 2020, were still on-going. “Sometimes we wonder why this government espouses unfriendly policies that are capable of crippling the economy.

There are many companies that have either closed shops or relocated to neighbouring countries because they cannot afford to pay the last tariff hike, yet this government has done another one. “Does it mean there is no other way this government can creatively generate revenue? It has become obvious that the outrages from the organised labour and the masses and the series of negotiations we had with government were just cosmetic and hypocritical.

“There is so much deceit and laziness in the system. There is hardly any promise made that they have followed through. How can government go ahead to increase tariff again when we have not resolved the one done earlier? This is preposterous, ridiculous and sheer wickedness,” TUC said. TUC charged the Federal Government to show a sense of responsibility to Nigerians for once. “Nigerians will like to know what we gained from border closure.

Insecurity did not stop, neither did it stop the smuggling of rice and others. You don’t just churn out policies without weighing the pros and cons. “How many people can afford to pay the last bill, talk less of this recent one?

The organised labour should not be pushed to the wall because it will actually do all no good. Government must revert to the old price or be willing to accept the outcome of this decision. This is a betrayal of trust and it is unfortunate,” TUC said.

