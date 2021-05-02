Labour: Workers, major targets of insecurity, terrorism

…says unemployment main driver of insecurity

• Councils to strike in states unwilling to pay minimum wage

Nigerian workers yesterday decried the spate of insecurity in the country, lamenting that workers were the worst hit.

The position of the workers came yesterday at the celebration of the 2021 May Day Celebrations in Abuja.

The president of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who read a speech on behalf of the President of the Trade Union Congress(TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, stated that all across the Federation, workers were subjected to all forms of hostilities, occasioned by the insecure state of the Nigerian nation.

He said: “Workers are the major targets. So many teachers, health workers, agricultural and food chain workers have been either kidnapped or killed. So, many working families have had the lives of their breadwinners brutally cut short leaving behind open wounds that could be the sores for another cycle of counter-violence.”

Wabba added: “Human insecurity as marked by mass unemployment is the main driver for the physical insecurity besieging our dear country. “Part of the challenge of unemployment and insecurity is the crisis of poor governance. Weak budgets that lead to poor appropriations and poorer budgetary oversight are the bane of our development.

“It is unfortunate and a terrible injustice to the memory of Nigeria’s founding fathers that virtually every part of the country has been engulfed by one form of security challenge or the other. “In the North East, there is the challenge of Boko Haram terrorism. In the North West, there is the challenge of rural banditry and kidnap-for-ransom.

In the North Central, there is the challenge of farmers and pastoralists clashes. In the South South, armed militants still operate in the mangroves engaged in all manner of economic sabotage.

In the South West and South East, local militias are filling the vacuum created by the absence of the state and are heating up the polity with ethno-religious rhetoric. “In the midst of this confusion, Nigerians are asking “where is the state?” Many Nigerians understand the grave dangers of surrendering our sovereignty to a mob of violent and nondescript non-state actors.

Already, the numbers are piling up as the humanitarian carnage left in the wake of Nigeria’s medium to high intensity conflict continue to rise.” Commending efforts of the nation’s security apparatus, the labour leaders, however, called for increased efforts, and routing of security votes through the normal budgetary process for proper oversight and accountability.

Also speaking, the Federal Government gave assurances that the transfer of the minimum wage from the Executive to Concurrent list would not work. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who spoke before reading President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to Nigerian workers at the Eagle Square, yesterday in Abuja, said the new minimum wage was a national law which could not be manipulated by anyone.

He said: “A tripartite clause arrangement which coordinated the government enacting the national minimum wage on April 18,2019 and the president in signing the law made it clear that the law takes effect on that day.

“That law is a national law. It’s not that which you can choose for anybody that falls within the ambit of that law. It is not a question of pick and choose. We moved the National Minimum Wage from N18,000 per month to N30,000. It is an irreducible clause and we need a social protection mechanism.

He added: “We therefore expect the states and people in the private sector to comply. Amendment of trying to expand of that law or trying to bring the law into the concurrent list of the institution will not work.”

Organised labour had earlier stated that the attempt to remove the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List was a mischievous effort to foster crisis, chaos, and anarchy in the country.

While threatening to resist any attempt to transfer the minimum wage from the Exclusive to the Concurrent List, Organised Labour directed state councils to cripple activities if the new wages were not paid by their respective governments. Wabba said: “For Nigerian workers, it has been a catalogue of workplace and trade union rights violations. First is the criminal refusal by some state governors to pay the new national minimum wage and consequential increase in salaries thus violating workers’ rights.

“We have already directed all our state councils to declare strike actions if any governor remains adamant about paying the new National Minimum Wage.” Following this year’s worker’s day with the theme,

“COVID-19, Social and Economic Crises: Challenges for Decent Work, Social Protection and Peoples Welfare,” labour also lamented that Nigeria failed to protect the citizenry, especially workers, from the daunting challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. This came as they revealed that workers were the major targets of the growing insecurity across the country.

The labour leaders noted that despite their best efforts alongside government and private sector employers, millions of Nigerian workers have lost their jobs, their means of livelihood and slipped into destitution, lack and misery.

They added that the weakness of the social protection system further aggravated the pain and frustration of workers. Quoting a recent research by Nigerian scholars, Labour said the COVID-19 inspired lockdown threw an estimated 27 million Nigerians into poverty, ballooning the community of the working poor in Nigeria.

According to them, the figure translates to a 14-point percentage increase in the nation’s poverty headcount rate, even as a 34.1 per cent loss in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) translating to about $16billion was recorded, mostly in the services sector. Also quoting the recent unemployment statistics of 33.3 per cent as released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the labour leaders lamented that unemployment occasioned by the pandemic and arbitrary sack of workers by some state governors, especially the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, was further driving the spate of insecurity being witnessed.

While lamenting the casualisation of workers, labour urged government and private employers of labour to end the slavery of workers by consolidating the milestones already gained in the current labour law review. On the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposal of an import parity pricing model, labour said the agenda was to “service the neo liberal and neo-colonial wishes of those who want to keep Nigeria economically subservient.

“It is truly funny that we are even having the conversation of importing refined petroleum products simply because we cannot manage our national refineries. It does not just make sense that we are the only OPEC country that that cannot refine her crude oil.”

While noting that other countries, including the United States, China and Russia were bearing the huge burdens of subsidy, labour advised Nigeria to choose a model that syncs with her developmental level, unique resources, development strategies, and nature of domestic energy markets but most importantly, all the four public refineries are rehabilitated.

“Nigeria should moderate the production cost pricing model to fit into her developmental and market agglomeration goals.

“Nigeria has a captive market for refined petroleum products. Any serious refiner has no reason to worry about the market for the realisation of the products.

What is more, the supply chain could be extended to neighbouring countries, which currently serve as the illicit destination of smugglers of even the imported products. “The production cost pricing model allows the government to manage the national PMS market in the interest of sustainable economic development. What is more, it would encourage the industrialization of our country and would break Nigeria from its colonial past as a mere source of raw materials and net importer of manufactured goods.”

Rejecting any further hike in electricity tariff, labour called for adjustments to the gas price for the power sector, suspension of gas price increases for the next three years in order to support electricity tariff stability.

“It is clear that the factors fuelling incessant hike in electricity tariff such as the dollarization of gas used by GENCOs to run our power stations are issues that government can control.

“As we speak, the promise by government to force DISCOs to mass deploy meters has been poorly pursued as pre-paid meters are still hoarded by DISCOs and sold at high price to frustrated consumers. It is on this premise that we say no to further increases in electricity tariff.”

Raising concerns over Nigeria’s high debt profile, labour lamented that the bulk of the adverse implications of the unreasonable risks usually affects common Nigerians and workers the most.

“Nigeria is saddled with a huge debt stock. Close to 80 per cent of the revenue from the Federation Account goes to the servicing of the debts accumulated by the Federal Government alone. The sordid story is the same in many states like Kaduna with very huge debt stock. “Our country has increasingly become a high-risk borrower. One conditionality is the further devaluation of the national currency.

A definite implication of the borrowing policy has been the inflationary pressure on the economy as every significant rise in domestic debt has led to higher pressures on the local currency, transaction cost of doing business and wiping of the gains of the minimum wage with increased cost of living. All this hurts most Nigerians especially workers as well as the productive private sector.”

Labour further demanded an upward review of salary of core Civil Servants to bridge the gap with emoluments of employees in other segments of the public service, upward review of retirement age as witnessed in the teaching profession, and payment of gratuity to civil servants.

