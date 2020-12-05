Labourers in Bayelsa to farm, not to cause trouble –Maize group

The Chairman of Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MGPMAN), Bayelsa State chapter, Tams Singabele, has called on the people of Amassoma not to be afraid of the labourers that are in the community, stating that they are there to help the group farm and not to fight them or to be used for the bye election billed for Saturday.

The people of Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government of the state had threatened to chase away about 104 labourers brought in by the association because the people were afraid that they may have been brought in to attack the community or for election purposes. However, the chairman of the group noted that the labourers were in the state to help them grow maize according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Singabele, while speaking to Saturday Telegraph, said: “We bring people from outside because our people cannot come to terms with the process of CBN’s anchor borrower’s programme because it is just a little token for the workmanship. “Community people have destroyed what we have already built saying that we have brought in people from the North to come and fight them. It is not true. They are here to farm.

“We have about 104 persons in the farm now so governor said we should reduce them to twenty persons. We will do that gradually. Already two buses have been arranged to take them back to the north. “Our agreement was that after the clearing, only twenty will stay and getting close to the harvesting, they may bring another twenty to join in the harvesting.”

