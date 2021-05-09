News

Labour’s Sadiq Khan re-elected London mayor

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sadiq Khan was re-elected London Mayor on Saturday as had been widely expected, providing some joy to the opposition Labour Party which has suffered a series of disappointing results in other local elections.
Khan, who became the first Muslim to head a major Western capital after his victory in 2016, saw off his main challenger, Shaun Bailey, the candidate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, reports Reuters.
He won by 55.2% to Bailey’s 44.8% in a result which had been widely predicted, although his winning margin was smaller than his victory five years ago.
“I am deeply humbled by the trust Londoners have placed in me to continue leading the greatest city on earth,” Khan said, who focused his campaign on creating jobs and boosting London’s tourism economy.
“I promise to strain every sinew to help build a better and brighter future for London after the dark days of the pandemic.”
Khan, a former member of parliament who replaced Johnson as leader of the British capital with a population of almost nine million people, has faced criticism over rising violent crime in the capital, particularly stabbings involving teenagers.
His record on the issue and other security issues led to a series of angry Twitter spats with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Khan’s success comes after a bruising set of results for Labour in local elections in its former heartlands in central and northern England – known as the party’s “Red Wall” – which followed a disastrous performance in the 2019 national vote.
While Johnson has enjoyed wide success elsewhere in England, the opposition party has become increasingly dominant in the British capital.
Analysts attribute this to the city’s younger, more ethnically-diverse and more pro-European Union population, which unlike most of England, overwhelmingly opposed Brexit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FUPRE VC rewards performing staff, urges others to emulate hardwork

Posted on Author Gabriel Chob

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday rewarded a committed and dedicated senior staff of the institution, Mr. Lawrence Oladiti with award of excellence. This was as the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, said his administration would continue to reward dedicated, committed and excellence performance […]
News

Kalu, Tambuwal, Olopoenia, Akanbi mourn Ajimobi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) […]
News

HURIWA chasing wild goose against Humanitarian Affairs Minister – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICL) says Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) is chasing after wild goose over allegations of corruption by the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.  Rubbishing the claims as untrue, NICL stated that HURIWA’s motive is to undermine the minister’s various social intervention programmes which were acclaimed as tranparent.  In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica