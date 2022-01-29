Labule drops new single, Zero

The excitement and buzz associated with numerals from one upward is always overwhelming and enthralling. In fact, it is an unspeakable feeling laden with emotions depending on the circumstances, situations and events. For the digit zero, it is quite the opposite. It is like a death knell, so cold and quiet that one can hear a pin drop. Zero lacks fanfare, it is a score, a position, a digit that nobody wants to associate with just because of societal beliefs and negative perception towards it.

The feelings often associated with this digit in most cases, are that of gloom, hopelessness and failure. Just imagine a man caught up in a wheel of fortune game. His wishes and desires would be to see the wheel slowly grinding to a halt and the arrow pointing to any number except the digit zero to claim a cash prize or gift. However, Highfro singer, Labule Lewure, decides to address this controversial digit, changing the narrative with the aim of inspiring and awakening his fans not to give up in the face of adversity this New Year, in his new track titled; Zero. Labule believes not all bad or hopeless situations are really hopeless as the element of surprise is always lurking around to turn one’s hopelessness to optimism and victory.

“We have unconsciously accepted and believe that the digit zero is synonymous with failure, emptiness,’’ he says, adding that: “It is something we see in everyday life but, what you consider as empty, worthless can really work wonders with the element of surprise in it. “For example, if I want to recharge my card online and I mistakenly add another zero to 100 or 1000 Naira you know I’ll scream because that zero has altered the original amount I wanted to buy. The same goes for accounting officers and auditors, adding a zero can alter everything either positively or negatively. So, what am I saying?

