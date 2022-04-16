Arts & Entertainments

Labule set to release new track, Wait

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Fast-rising ‘Highfro’ singer, Segun Adewale, popularly known as Labule, is not resting on his oars as he is about to follow up on his last successful release of hit track titled, Zero, which enjoyed massive radio airplay, with another hit titled, Wait.

Zero, which was released in January enjoyed massive airplay on radio stations, earning the University of Lagos graduate rave reviews. Following the massive success that greeted its release, the ‘highfro’ singing sensation is hitting his fans with Wait, a song he describes as reflective, deep, and educative, aimed at addressing the get-rich syndrome among the youths as well as reinforce them the value of hard work, content- ment and waiting on God. “Wait is telling us not to be in a rush to be wealthy. Being wealthy is a process; procedure that I believe is the universal truth. It is a divine process that youth must accept,’’ he said.

Stating further that: “It is quite unfortunate that we are being plagued by quick-money, get-rich menaces and, the major culprits caught up in this web of vices are the youths. “Most youths believe in the fast life, ignoring the process. Imagine a 16-year-old boy eager to drive a Bentley, ignoring the process of getting wealthy. Where is the virtue? Hard work, contentment, and waiting on God should be the anchor.” The much anticipated track is billed for release on April 29.

 

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

SAHEED OSUPA: It’s Wrong To Say Hip Hop Has Taken Over the Space Of Fuji Music

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

  A music legend by all standards with a career spanning close to 40 years and a catalogue of over 40 albums, Fuji music maestro, King Saheed Osupa, discusses with YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the state of Fuji music in Nigeria while reminiscing on the much publicised rift between him and his contemporaries.   How does […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido, PSquare, Olamide to thrill fans at Glo Battle of the Year national finals

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Dance and music fans will be in for exciting times at the Glo Battle of the year Nigeria national finals with afrobeat stars, Davido, Olamide, PSquare as well as Teni and Simi on the line-up to perform at the national finals billed for April 23 and 30 2022 in Lagos. The live events, which will […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19 hits UK cinema admissions hard

Posted on Author Reporter

*On course to be lowest since records began UK cinema admissions are set to hit their lowest level since records began almost a century ago, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic wiping almost £1bn from box office sales. When the final ticket stubs are counted at the end of the year, it is expected […]

