Labule set to release new track, Wait

Fast-rising ‘Highfro’ singer, Segun Adewale, popularly known as Labule, is not resting on his oars as he is about to follow up on his last successful release of hit track titled, Zero, which enjoyed massive radio airplay, with another hit titled, Wait.

Zero, which was released in January enjoyed massive airplay on radio stations, earning the University of Lagos graduate rave reviews. Following the massive success that greeted its release, the ‘highfro’ singing sensation is hitting his fans with Wait, a song he describes as reflective, deep, and educative, aimed at addressing the get-rich syndrome among the youths as well as reinforce them the value of hard work, content- ment and waiting on God. “Wait is telling us not to be in a rush to be wealthy. Being wealthy is a process; procedure that I believe is the universal truth. It is a divine process that youth must accept,’’ he said.

Stating further that: “It is quite unfortunate that we are being plagued by quick-money, get-rich menaces and, the major culprits caught up in this web of vices are the youths. “Most youths believe in the fast life, ignoring the process. Imagine a 16-year-old boy eager to drive a Bentley, ignoring the process of getting wealthy. Where is the virtue? Hard work, contentment, and waiting on God should be the anchor.” The much anticipated track is billed for release on April 29.

