Lack of bed-space: Agony, tears, deaths at public hospitals

Avoidable deaths occasioned by the no-space syndrome in public hospitals have over the years left families in sorrow and tears. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the rot in public hospitals, which have left many in regrets

“May Nigeria not befall you and yours.” This was the prayer said by Opeyemi Babalola after he lost a loved one recently to the no-bed-space syndrome bedeviling Nigeria’s public hospitals.

But Opeyemi’s prayer is one trumpeted and heard from friends and relatives of compatriots hurriedly dispatched to early grave because of what they deem the parlous state of Nigeria’s public hospitals.

For Nigerians confronted with the realities of the state of hospitals across the country, looking to God for healing, some argue, is the only hope of the downtrodden.

Lamenting how Nigeria’s public hospitals yield death certificates, Opeyemi Babalola explained how poor medical facilities brought sorrow and tears to many homes: “Someone close to me died on Wednesday. She was taken to General Hospital, Ifako but there was no bed space. So, she was taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

There also, there was no bed space. And on their way to a private hospital at Ishaga, she gave up.Do you know how many Nigerians that have died this way and for how long? Many families running away from the country can survive here but most are leaving because of the poor system in all sectors. Imagine no bed space in a general hospital and traffic on the way to a private hospital.

So many untimely deaths because of poor infrastructure. Once again, may Nigeria not befall you and yours.” But the bitter wine of sorrow was not downed by Opeyemi alone.

Narrating her experience, Ezinne Okere told Sunday Telegraph how her father was abandoned inside a car because there was no bed space at the emergency ward, even when he could not breathe. “On the 30th of January, 2021, my father was diagnosed with diabetes. His blood sugar was high and he was running high fever. So, he was taken to Mother of Christ Hospital in Enugu State.

At the hospital, they treated him, trying to bring his blood sugar down. After two days, they were able to bring it down. It happened that he had pneumonia and his oxygen level started depleting. So, Mother of Christ Hospital decided that they could not treat oxygen issues and they referred him to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital(UNTH).

So, they sent him there on February 3. As of 4:00pm, he had arrived at the hospital. But there were so many issues we had to deliberate on among ourselves-my uncle, myself and my sister.” “People don’t really trust UNTH. They say whenever anyone is sent there, it takes time before they put the person in bed. At the end of the day, the person might not make it.

Because it was Mother of Christ Hospital that recommended UNTH and signed the referral form, I told them that if we go against the hospital’s recommendation, we would be blamed if anything happens. So, they got to UNTH. They called me they had arrived there.

But as usual, there was no bed space at the emergency and you can imagine the man that needed to take oxygen being in an oxygen mask; they had to leave him inside the car because they didn’t have bed space. I was wondering, what is the fate of this man that couldn’t even breathe?

But they had to leave him inside the car. A car that was stuffy and the sun was at its peak.” Ezinne explained that though her father eventually got a bed space through the influence of close family friends, he died the following day. She posited that her father’s death could not be detached from the delay initially experienced.

“They called me around 7:00pm that someone was already attending to him inside the car. By 7:30pm, with the intervention of some of the doctors that worked there, they were close family friends because some of them lived in our compound. We still have a very good relationship with them. With their help, my father got a bed space by 7:30pm, which I know they did their best for my father to get that space.

That’s another thing about Nigerian hospitals. If you don’t have anyone that’s influential, you are on your own. You’re just in God’s hands. But even at that, getting a space wasn’t the whole issue. My father still died the next day, February 4, 2021. And I know that, to some extent, the delay contributed to his death.

Three hours in a car with oxygen mask? Come on! For someone that was referred from another hospital?” For Dr Dele Omojuyigbe, Deputy Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, traversing five Lagos hospitals in seven hours could not stop his wife from being caught in the web of the no-space syndrome. He narrated how he watched helplessly as his wife breathed her last: “We had traversed five Lagos hospitals in seven anxious hours. Sadly, we got the same cold, lethal refrain: “There is no space”. Her health had reached a frightful state already, I admit. But it wasn’t irredeemable, perhaps.

“My son had called me about 5:00am that the doctor would like to speak with me. My heart had skipped. “Madam is not responding to treatment again”, the doctor had said. But you assured me yesterday that situation was under control! “Yes! Her system changed suddenly”, he said.

“There is an issue with the urea. And the pancreas has packed up”, the doctor further explained. “In no time, I arrived in the hospital with the NIJ driver. I met my wife on oxygen. I was terrified. She was croaking. The entire room vibrated. Even the ante-room shook. It was terrific. I stared at her for five minutes and bowed in grief. I mourned. The nurses appealed to me to hold myself together for the sake of my children waiting at the reception.

The children weren’t aware of the development. I tidied up my face and went to see the doctor.” Despite the verdict of the doctor on his wife’s chances of survival, Omojuyigbe vowed to fight on, even if she had one per cent chance. Hear him: “‘Doctor, talk to me’, I said. He replied quietly that he would refer my wife to the Emergency Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja. “There is an Intensive Care Unit there.

She needs it”, he said. “Any hope?” He was hesitant. “Don’t worry, doctor; talk to me. I have mourned already”, I told him. “Sir, the chance is about 20/80”. What! I looked into space, struggled with myself for a few seconds and vowed, “even if it remains one per cent chance, I will fight with it.” “Immediately, I sent my daughter home and asked her brother to stay with me.

We called a driver accustomed to emergency driving, and we moved… from the private hospital in Igando area to LASUTH Ikeja. We were on flight. We reached LASUTH but LASUTH failed. THERE IS NO SPACE, I was told. What do I do? “Try FMC (Federal Medical Centre) Ebute Metta,” the doctor said. He withheld the referral note I brought and gave me a fresh one.

Admitting how fear took over him but still stayed strong on observing she had started breathing silently, Omojuyigbe stated: “I checked my wife in the Sienna car carrying us; she was breathing silently. I was afraid. I told the driver that we were moving again. Where sir?

FMC. We got to FMC after much traffic and stress, being a Friday. The same lamentation: THERE IS NO SPACE. I cajoled and pleaded. But truly, they had no space. I called one of the doctors aside and sought his advice. “Try Military Hospital, Yaba; they usually have space”. We moved again, agonizingly. I asked the driver to keep moving wherever I told him; we would renegotiate his fare. We got to Military Hospital. “They shouldn’t have referred you here.

They should know that we don’t have ICU”, the doctor who attended to me said. ‘What next’? “Go to LUTH, Idi-Araba”. “Again, we moved. At that point, my son couldn’t control himself anymore.

His eyes had become red and swollen with tears. I was left with small hope and little faith. We got to LUTH. I was glad to notice that two female doctors would attend to her. Not quite! They got to her in the car, actually, and examined her. They wrote a small report which wasn’t frightening.

My son and I read it, looked at each other and had relief. But the doctors averred, there is no space. “I don’t know how heavy your pocket is. If you have the money, then try the Spill Over in the next building. It is run by a private organization. I will attend to her there if you are lucky to find a space”, one of the doctors said.

“My pocket had become lean then but I ran there still. There is no space, the lady in charge told me. I ran back to the doctor and begged her to attend to my wife in the car. “It is contrary to medical ethics”, she replied. The driver saw my plight and had pity.

He suggested that we move to a private hospital on LASU-Iba expressway if I wouldn’t mind the cost. He called a doctor there who, in turn, called the medical director. We took a photo of the referral note and sent it to the medical director on request through WhatsApp. He studied the note and summoned us immediately.

“So, we moved from LUTH at breakneck speed. Reaching Ile-Zik, Ikeja, my wife stopped breathing. She died. I checked the time; it was 5.01pm… from 9.30am. That is my country; my wife’s country, Nigeria. I asked the driver to take us straight to Igando General Hospital for verification, since we were going in that direction already. There, she was confirmed, BID (Brought-in Dead). My wife!” Flowing from his experience, the NIJ Deputy Provost said it was possible many Nigerians would still be alive if there were adequate medical facilities in Nigerian hospitals. “She had a good life. She was caring and loving and was on top of her profession.

A Grade Level 17 officer and a school principal in Lagos, she retired statutorily in September 2020. She got punctuality award in three different schools, where she taught and was among the few principals invited for recognition at Alausa, on two occasions, for good performance (Just for mention – nothing was added). She made me proud. “If facilities were adequate in those hospitals, maybe, she would still be alive! Maybe, many Nigerians who had died would be alive! For now, there is no space in public hospitals,” he concluded.

Commenting on how the Lagos State government reacted to the death of his wife, Omojuyigbe told Sunday Telegraph that though an official of the state government had called to inform him that a panel had been set up to investigate the matter, his joy would be that more people do not suffer the same fate, noting that it was time government at all levels upgraded medical facilities across the state to make things work better. “I don’t want any civil servant punished for the death of my wife and I am sure my wife would not want anyone sanctioned for her sake. She was one of them,” he said.

Why death due to bed space does not worry me –LUTH CMD

Asked if he is worried that patients die because of inadequate bed space,the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH),Prof Chris Bode, told Sunday Telegraph that: “No,it does not worry me .It only means Lagos needs more hospitals like LUTH.

We only need to build more hospitals like LUTH. People come here and get good services. When you have a very large population of patients using our limited facilities, there will be a problem. Abidjan with a population of 8 million people has three teaching hospitals. Lagos,with a population of 22 million people has just two teaching hospitals.

Do you understand? We should encourage investors and government to have more hospitals like that so that more people can go there. What ‘worries’ me is that anyone that comes here,we treat them very well.” According to Ezinne, our government still has a lot to do in terms of healthcare. One hospital is not enough to serve a huge population.

“Once you talk of one hospital,you talk of Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos. Ifako Ijaiye is a little far from from Iju Ishaga and Fagba. But in that axis, from Ifako Ijaiye down to Ogba, back to Ishaga, Oke Aro to Agbado,there are no public hospitals apart from the one at Ifako Ijaiye. You can say there are health centres but they can only handle minor issues. In these areas, we are supposed to have three hospitals. I have interviewed doctors who said they live quite far from Ifako.Our hospitals don’t have quarters for doctors.

They don’t have quarters for nurses. These people have to travel from wherever they live down to that hospital, just to give their services. “And the government is not making provisions for more hospitals. At least, if there is one at Ifako Ijaiye, there should be one at Ishaga.

This is why many private hospitals are making a hell of money. Because before you can get a General hospital, you have to travel a long distance. When you think of where you live and where the General hospital is, you have no choice than to patronise a private hospital. We keep losing people every day.We don’t value human lives. If we do, doctors should go to jail for negligence. Nurses should go to jail for negligence,” she said. ‘

We would have loved to take as many patients as possible’ –LASUTH

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH), Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said the 750-bed facility was not enough to meet the demand of patients. Fabamwo, while speaking at a media parley, said that for the population that the facility serves, it requires more buildings to adequately meet the demand of its patients.

“We have 750-bed capacity at the moment, if we include paediatrics and maternity beds. Reasonably, okay for a teaching hospital, but for the kind of demands and megacity we are serving, we need more. For instance, the emergency room is always filled up unless some patients get better and are transferred to the wards. “What we find interesting is that about 80 per cent of cases that are brought to LASUTH as emergencies are not really tertiary cases. They are cases that could have been referred to any of our 27 general hospitals. We are happy that people have confidence in us and we would really have loved to be able to take as many as possible patients,” the CMD said. On some of the major causes of death among the populace, the LASUTH CMD said: “Pulmonary embolism is when one or more arteries in the lung become blocked by a blood clot. Usually, such a patient has a short time to survive.

We have interventional cardiologists, who can conduct procedures to remove the clot in a pulmonary embolism patient and even, myocardial infarction patients. “Before setting up this our laboratory, our interventional cardiologists have been performing these surgeries in the past, although it was under a less than ideal condition. Having these laboratories would save more lives and make life easier for the doctors and the patients.”

Consequence of Poor Funding

Over the years,medical experts have lamented how unfavourable working condition,overstretched facilities, poor salaries have stymied the growth of the health sector. Corroborating the argument of experts, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, had in the heat of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, posited that he never knew the level of rot in Nigeria’s health sector until COVID-19 struck.

He said: “I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is until I was appointed to do this work.” In April 2001, the African Union (AU) countries met in Abuja and the World Health Organisation(WHO) set a target of, at least, 15 per cent of their yearly budget to improve the health sector.

According to a 2021 report by a nonprofit coalition known as the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale, otherwise known as PACFaH@ Scale,Nigeria has failed in its Abuja Declaration commitment to ensure 15 per cent of its annual budgetary allocation goes toward health in 20 years.

The report by PACFaH@Scale analysed the country’s Federal Ministry of Health and its agencies’ budgets between 2001 and 2021. Its findings showed that Nigeria failed to follow through on its promise, most times barely reaching a third of the pledged target.

It further stated that the average budget allocation to the sector was about 4.7 per cent across two decades. Meanwhile,in 2022, a sectoral breakdown of the budget indicated that 4.2 per cent was allocated for healthcare across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Explanation for Medical Tourism?

For some Nigerians, ill-equipped hospitals and facilities as exemplified in the nospace syndrome are some of the reasons medical tourism thrives.

According to a paediatrician, Dr Olumide Fabian, Nigerians with deep pockets will continue to seek help abroad for their medical needs as long as Nigeria battles ill-equipped hospitals and facilities and absence of requisite skills and competencies for the treatment of some health conditions.

“Public servants like the president, governors and lawmakers also seek to travel abroad to treat their health conditions at the expense of the public.

Then, you ask yourself, how much do we lose to medical tourism every year? What does it cost to build more hospitals here with world-class medical facilities?” Fabian asks. Recall that President Buhari had in 2015 promised to stop medical tourism and save the nation’s scarce foreign exchange if elected president. Also, Buhari had promised to ban elected government officials from foreign medical trips.

But, President Buhari, according to checks by an online newspaper,Premium Times, has spent about 200 days in London on official medical trips. Meanwhile, in defence of Buhari’s medical trips, his spokesman, Garba Shehu, had insisted that President Buhari should not be branded a medical tourist for embarking on medical trips to the UK.

Shehu stated that Buhari began his yearly medical trip to London even before he came into office as Nigeria’s president in 2015. In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Shehu said: “I think that, unfortunately, there is the misconception about the President’s trip, seen in the context of medical tourism. President Buhari is not a medical tourist.

“Would you, given this position, be changing your doctors every other year, because there is a chance that the distance will be shortened? I think that the President is wise and quite correct in his decision that he retains consistently the set of doctors who have ensured good health for himself.”

According to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), about N576 billion is lost to medical tourism yearly in Nigeria. In a 2016 report, Price Waterhouse Coopers stated that Nigerians spend $1 billion annually on medical tourism with 60 per cent of the sum going to oncology, orthopedics, nephrology, and cardiology.

