Lack of character bane of Nigeria politics –Utomi

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Prof. Pat Utomi said lack of character is the bane of Nigeria politics. Utomi, who said he is coordinating a coalition of like minds for the formation of the National Consultative Forum (NCF), said there is a huge disconnect between people in government and the masses.

“People of Nigeria are in desperate need for a new direction. State capture has led to this disconnect. Government does not act in the interest of the people. “Thepeopleareangryand hungry. There is unemployable, peoplearestarving. Governors are flying private jets; governors’ wives are flying to Dubai to meet the first lady. “This is the time to retire thesepeoplefrompolitics; this is the time to restore the confidence of the people.

This coalition is to stop the ultimate collapse of the country,” he stated. Prof. Utomi, who said he was visiting some of the coalition members, described theADCas”ajuggernautand cornerstone of the coalition.” According to him, the coalition, which is made up of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Oby Ezekwesili’s Red Card Movement, the #EndSARS and some Nigeria’s registered political parties, is to provide a platform to field a joint presidential candidate in the 2023 election. He warned that if nothing urgent is done, Nigeria could be like Somalia, and decried the rejection of the provisions in the ongoing constitutional amendment meant to empower women.

Utomi noted that women constitute more than 50 percent of the population, while Nigerian youths whom he said are drivers of digital economy that attract investment, were not provided the opportunities function. ADC National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Nwosu expressed the belief that the direction of the new movement would soon be made public. “Change takes time, all the institutions have failed. This week will be a defining moment. The time is now,” Nwosu stated.

 

