Lack of confidence in PHCs crippling health delivery system –Lawmaker

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, has said that lack of confidence on primary health care (PHC) centres by majority of Nigerians, was crippling an effective delivery of health care services in the country.

 

Sununu, who made this known during a meeting with the management of Lady Helen Child Health Foundation (LHCHF) yesterday in Abuja, lamented that although PHCs constituted about 80 per cent of healthcare facilities in the country, Nigerians still clamour for health care services at the limited number of secondary and tertiary health care facilities.

 

Stressing the need to revitalise and reposition the PHCs with infrastructure and qualified doctors and health care workers, Sununu disclosed that the Federal Government was working on reviving the referral system in health facilities, to ensure each tier of health care system focused on its mandate.

 

He said: “We need to go back to the drawing board, let uscreateawarenessontherole of primary health care as an entity in our health care delivery system.

 

That is lacking becausepeoplelackconfidence in the primary health centres.

 

“You cannot force someone to go to where he does not have the confidence and that is why somebody will leave his village where he has a primary health care centre, leave his local government area, where they have a general hospital and want services in a tertiary health care centre for a disease such as an uncomplicated malaria that can be cured at the primary health care centre

