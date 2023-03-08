Lack of cutting edge ‘killed’ F’Eagles, Bosso laments

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has expressed disappointment over Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to Gambia in the semifinal of the 2023 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The Flying Eagles had 21 attempts at goal, but they were profligate on the night Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has expressed disappointment over Nigeria’s loss to Gambia in the semifinal of the 2023 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. After beating Uganda and sealing the World Cup ticket, the Flying Eagles were looking to go further and put the icing on the cake by advancing to the final and claiming their eighth AFCON title. However, Nigeria failed.

They suffered a severe 1-0 loss to the Gambia in the semifinal. The Young Scorpions scored early in the first half. Potent striker Adama Bojang capitalized on a poor pass from Daniel Bameyi in Nigeria’s defence and scored a good goal after just seven minutes. The Flying Eagles bossed the game after falling behind. They had over 60 per cent of the possession and 21 goal attempts, including one from the penalty spot. Unfortunately, they failed to take any of them and they were knocked out of the competition after the 1-0 loss.

