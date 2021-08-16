Metro & Crime

Lack of digital skills inhibiting youth employment, says Minister

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Sunday said that Nigeria is endowed with huge human and natural resources, but lamented that lack of digital skills was responsible for mass unemployment among the nation’s youths.

The minister said this in Ibadan, Oyo state capital where he delivered a lecture on “Digital Literacy: A panacea for youth unemployment” at the 2021 Annual Luncheon of the Government College, Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA Ibadan branch), which held at the Jogor Centre, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

At the luncheon, which was chairmaned by Prof. Iyiola Fawole, former Dean, College of Natural and Applied Sciences, Bell University of Technology, were many dignitaries and old students including the current chairman of the branch, Oluwole Agbaje.

Though he disclosed that the Federal Government was poised to tackle the unemployment menace as it had trained 71, 000 youths during the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister stressed that: “Nigeria is faced with major challenges of unemployment and underemployment with young people between the ages of 15 to 35 years, comprising 40% of the nation’s over 180 million, being the hardest hit, with a high youth unemployment rate, that reached an all-time high of 38% in Quarter 2 of 2018”.

He attributed this to the Nigerian economy’s weak capacity to absorb new entrants into the labour market, noting that “an estimated 4.5 million enter the job market annually with only a 10% absorption rate.”

The minister identified other challenges as including: skills mis-match between the labour market and the educational system and particularly lamented that “over 60% of graduates lack basic digital skills to compete in the 21st century digital economy and this has over the years slowed our national social-economic progress”.

While admitting that there is a digital skills gap in Africa with Nigeria not exception, Dare said that “there are digital job opportunities, but we lack the youth that have the requisite digital skills to take up these jobs. For instance, in the cyber security area, ever half a million placements exist for cyber security analysts.”

As a way out of the unemployment quagmire, the minister urged the government and private sector to collaborate in the drive for digital up skilling of the nation’s teeming youth.

“It must start now from primary to secondary schools. Our focus must not be only on university graduates. In more developed countries, we see B-year-old kids coding successfully. We must start early. There is no age barrier in the acquisition of digital skills. GCIOBA can and must start now to teach and train their students on digital skills. The range of varied digital skills, about 150 and more, offers us the latitude for digital up-skilling”.

On the part of the government, the minister said: “It is for the importance of digital skills and its linkages with employment and entrepreneurship, that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has designed a “Training-into-Enterprise model that seeks to train and self-start Nigerian youth as entrepreneurs, wealth creators and employers of labour. As we speak, over 5,000 youth an undergoing training in various digital skills set for 2 to 3 months under the President’s Stimulus Programme of the Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). 71,000 youths were trained during the COVID-19 period.”

