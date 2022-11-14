News

Lack of education responsible for early death of diabetic patients –Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday said, lack of education or carelessness in managing diabetes has been responsible for the early death of many patients of the disease.

Obasanjo disclosed this during a novelty match between All- Stars football club of Abeokuta and the ex-Super Eagles at the MKO Abiola, stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The match was organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation as part of activities marking this year’s World Diabetes Day. The former President, who has been living with diabetes for over 40 years, insisted that the disease is not curable, but it can be managed. Obasanjo said he was still strong despite battling diabetes for more than two decades, but many patients have died within five years of diagnosis.

This, he blamed on lack of education and knowledge in managing diabetes.

According to him, a patient can live up to 100 years if he or she adheres strictly to the “dos and don’ts” of diabetes. Obasanjo said: “The problem of diabetes is a problem of knowledge and education. Knowledge to know that if it is not a curable dise

“I was diagnosed diabetic 40 years ago and I am still strong, I am still running. But they were people who were diagnosed, and within five years, they died.” Speaking further, he said: “The difference is education, lack of education or carelessness and not managing (the disease).

“So, the theme for me is ‘education for management.’ You can live up to any age and in any case, none of us is 100 percent well. “We are all carrying one ailment, disease or the other.

But if we have the knowledge and manage it well, you can live up to 100 years or if you want to live like Moses, 120 years. “Knowing what you should do and what you should not do, knowing what you should eat and what you should not eat, and doing everything in moderation.

 

“As a diabetic person, you must not take sugar. Any carbohydrate, you take it moderately, once you know that and you go by it, you are fine.” The novelty match ended two goals to one in favour of the All- Stars Football club of Abeokuta.

 

