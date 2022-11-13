News

Lack of education responsible for early death of diabetic patients – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo Sunday, said lack of education or carelessness in managing diabetes has been responsible for the early death of many patients of the disease.

Obasanjo disclosed this during a novelty match between All-Stars Football Club of Abeokuta and the ex-Super Eagles at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The match was organised by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation as part of activities marking this year’s World Diabetes Day.

The former President, who has been living with diabetes for over 40 years, admitted that while the disease is not curable, it can be managed.

Obasanjo said he is still strong despite battling diabetes for more than two decades, but many patients have died within five years of diagnosis.

This, he blamed on lack of education and knowledge in managing diabetes.

According to him, a patient can live up to 100 years if he or she adheres strictly to the “dos and don’ts” of diabetes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

35-year-old man in NSCDC net for allegedly raping minor in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded a 35-yearold man, Kola Mogaji for allegedly raping a four-yearold girl (name withheld). Mogaji, who is said to be a fashion designer and a resident of Oja Ago area in llorin, the state capital reportedly has a rape charge preferred against […]
News

Dangote, 5 banks, telcos emerge most valuable Nigerian brands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has emerged the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for a record 5th year in a row at the outcome of the 2022 corporate brand evaluation, conducted by the leading brand and marketing research firm, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA. Dangote emerged top with an aggregate score of 83.7 Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) […]
News Top Stories

PDP govs meet on insecurity, economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for their monthly meeting. A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum on Sunday, said the meeting would focus on the deteriorating state of the Nigerian economy. According to him, apart from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica