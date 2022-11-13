Lack of education responsible for early death of diabetic patients – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo Sunday, said lack of education or carelessness in managing diabetes has been responsible for the early death of many patients of the disease.

Obasanjo disclosed this during a novelty match between All-Stars Football Club of Abeokuta and the ex-Super Eagles at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The match was organised by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation as part of activities marking this year’s World Diabetes Day.

The former President, who has been living with diabetes for over 40 years, admitted that while the disease is not curable, it can be managed.

Obasanjo said he is still strong despite battling diabetes for more than two decades, but many patients have died within five years of diagnosis.

This, he blamed on lack of education and knowledge in managing diabetes.

According to him, a patient can live up to 100 years if he or she adheres strictly to the “dos and don’ts” of diabetes.

