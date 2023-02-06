Lack of effective communication causes resistance to govt policies – Minister

State Minister of Works, Umar ElYakub, has identified lacks of effective communication as a major cause of resistance to government policies and frameworks. The Minister said no matter how beautiful government policies are, not matter the good intentions there are for them, the citizens will continue to reject them if there is no effective communication to disseminate them to avail the people of the true picture of the programmes and policies. The Minister, who was speaking yesterday in Kano during a two-day workshop organised by the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, with the theme; “Moving Abreast with the New Information Technology Trend,” said the media plays a critical role in the development of every society. He said: “For Information to be desirable, it is for journalists to be honest, transparent and factual on the messages they are passing through, otherwise there will be ambiguity which will mar the essentiality of the information.”
