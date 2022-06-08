Lack of equipment hindering rice production in Rivers – Farmer

The President, Rivers State Mega Rice Farmers Association, Godwin Akandu, yesterday said lack of agricultural equipment has been hindering the take-off of rice production plan in the state. Akandu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that the association had successfully coordinated members into cooperative groups using the local government biodata records processing system.

He added that the sector needed agricultural equipment to start-off rice cultivation. “As farmers, we now understand our environment, when to plant, given the weather conditions and planting seasons for optimum output but our major constraint is lack of agricultural equipment. “Using our records, the various farmer groups have been able to acquire large arable land with forest and stumps in them. What we need now are equipment like bulldozers and tractors before we can start-off operations on this virgin land.”

