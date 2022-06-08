News

Lack of equipment hindering rice production in Rivers – Farmer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President, Rivers State Mega Rice Farmers Association, Godwin Akandu, yesterday said lack of agricultural equipment has been hindering the take-off of rice production plan in the state. Akandu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that the association had successfully coordinated members into cooperative groups using the local government biodata records processing system.

He added that the sector needed agricultural equipment to start-off rice cultivation. “As farmers, we now understand our environment, when to plant, given the weather conditions and planting seasons for optimum output but our major constraint is lack of agricultural equipment. “Using our records, the various farmer groups have been able to acquire large arable land with forest and stumps in them. What we need now are equipment like bulldozers and tractors before we can start-off operations on this virgin land.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze frets about Igbo future in Nigeria police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has blamed the Federal Government for the widely reported low turnout of South East youths in the ongoing police recruitment exercise. The apex Igbo sociocultural group said that as successful applicants storm all police state headquarters nationwide for physical screening, it is worried about the future of the Igbo in the Nigerian […]
News

Kwara APC crisis: Stakeholders meeting ends in stalemate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The meeting of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday to resolve the crisis in the state party ended in a stalemate, just as the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed declined […]
News Top Stories

Governors to Buhari: It’s wrong to suggest we tamper with LGs funds

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governors have kicked against the recent suggestion by President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of local government finances, saying that it is wrong for the president to insinuate that they tamper with local government funds. Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who fired the first salvo, distanced his administration from the accusation that state governors are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica