Lack of expertise stalls 100% cargo inspection

Despite efforts by the Federal Government to facilitate Ease of Doing Business at the nation’s seaports, indications have emerged that some facilities acquired for this purpose are yet to be put in use after one year.

Specifically, findings by our correspondent revealed that three scanners acquired by the Ministry of Finance forthepurposeof enhancing cargo examination have been idlesincetheywereprocured in September last year.

TheNuctechMobileScanners MT1213DE brought fromPortof Shanghai, China are among the 135 promised by the Federal Government to be acquired at a cost of $1.812billion for the ports and entry points for digital examination of cargoes and otheritems importedinto the country.

The development has severely affected importers, who have lost more than N100billion in the last one year due to clumsy cargo examination procedure by officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Findings revealed that the service lacked enough manpower to handle the volume of trade coming into the country.

Due to the cumbersome physicalexaminationbyCustoms, thousands of containers laden with cargoes have beentrappedattheportswith no time frame for their delivery as some of them have been registered as overtime cargoes.

Also, the three new scanners acquired by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for NCS are currently gathering dusts at Tin Can Island Port in Lagos and Onne Port, Rivers State due to lack of expertise to handle them.

The machines were acquired from China and delivered in September 2021 to helpreducethecumbersome 100 per cent examination of cargo initiated by officers and men of the service since 2016, whenthe22old scanners were grounded due to lack of spareparts, maintenanceand skilled manpower to handle them.

The three scanners were bought by the finance ministry to reduce the worsening congestion at the ports as each of the scanners is expected to scan 200 containers daily. Reacting to the development, spokesman of NCS, at Tin Can Island Command, Uche Ejieseme, explained to New Telegraph at the weekend that the new scanners would commence operation any moment from now.

He noted that they would beoperatedbyhighlytrained and skilled Customs officers. Ejieseme added that they would also get technical support from the manufacturers of the machines.

Lamenting the situation, the Acting President of the Association of Nigerian Customs Licensed Agents (ANLCA), Dr Kayode Farinto, said he was worried why Customshasnotputthescanners to use one year after taking delivery.

He explained that the ongoing 100 per cent physical examination was anti-trade, saying that manual examination was not in the interest of the importers or the economy of the country.

Farinto said that the scanners were provided by the government because of the pressure mounted by stakeholders in the last four years. He said: “The industry is bedeviled by some many challenges. If these scanners are put into use, it will facilitate trade.

It will reduce human contact in the system. Resorting to 100 per cent physical examination induces tendency for corrupt practices. “In other clime, where there is integrity, by now somebody should have been sacked. In the last one year, we have lost over N100 billion to demurrage and storage charges.

“We are paying demurrage to shipping companies and storage charges to terminal operators. The person that suffers is the final consumer.

Whether we like it or not, all these charges will be transferred to the final consumers. “Some of our importers are on bank loans and these are the criteria that have not made them to service their loans as at when due. We can do away with these human factors. “I cannot tell you the number of containers that have been trapped in the port.

With the long cargo dwell time, it is difficult to quantify the cargoes that have been trapped because one needs to go from one terminal to the others. A lot of containers have been trapped.”

Also, the Registrar of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) Academy, Francis Omotosho, said that thousands of containers positioned by terminal operators for customs physical examination had piled up in all the port terminals.

He noted that NCS had no manpower to handle the number of containers at the port, saying that this was responsible for the delay. According to him, each terminal has at least over 5,000 containers waiting for examination at Lagos and TincanIslandportsandother terminals.

