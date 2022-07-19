Lack of export strategy undermines Nigeria’s gain in AfCFTA

The lack of export strategy by Nigeria will deny her the opportunity to reap maximally from African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a faculty member of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Dr Frank Ojadi has said. To plug the loophole, he advised the government to design one that will guide products meant for export. Ojadi made the submission yesterday in Abuja at a five-day training programme aimed at equipping participants with relevant knowledge, tools and skills required to develop their export business in line with global best practices. Dr Frank Ojadi warned that the absence of clearcut guidelines on exports may hinder Nigeria from benefiting maximally from the AfCFTA Agreement when it takes off. The LBS Faculty urged the Federal Government to take deliberate steps to address the challenges confronting coastal shipping as well as the high costs of shipping. “I was examining the coastal shipping which ought to boost the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and I discovered that high costs in our ports and shipping are contributing to our not being competitive enough to export products”. He noted that “coastal shipping will help in properly placing Nigeria to reap bountifully from the AfCFTA. Infrastructural deficits that are associated with shipping will affect trade going to different parts of the world from Nigeria.” Dr Ojadi identified lack of capacity as another factor impeding export trade in Nigeria. “Government and other stakeholders such as banks need to prioritize equipping people and building their capacities to understand what export means. It is very important for people to know the process and learn the procedures. Of course, some of these activities required, need infrastructure capabilities of the country. As long as that continues to be a problem, they will impede export trade,” he said.
