Lack of funds threatens planned resumption of Abuja metro train services

The planned resumption of the Abuja metro rail mass transit services may have been hit again by a lack of funds to complete the project. Recall that the Abuja Light Rail project phase 1 was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

The rail mass transit designed to convey passengers from its station in Wuye District to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, operated a few months before it was abandoned for almost four years now.

Making the disclosure over the weekend, when the Senate Committee on the FCT visited the project site, the Deputy Managing Director of the Chinese firm handling the project, Mr. Jack Liwo, said that apart from vandalism that has caused a huge setback to the project, unavailability of funds is another challenge.

Liwo, who appealed to the committee to facilitate the release of funds for the completion of the project and resumption of the rail services, noted that some of the stations, located along the route, Kukwaba 1, Kukwaba 11, Wupa, Idu, Bassanjiwa and the airport have suffered severe vandalism.

Liwo stated that some of the vandalised rail equipment needs to be imported and replaced for the project to be completed as expected.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi decried the continued waste of public funds by abandoning people- oriented projects.

Adeyemi, who said the Senate would ensure that work on rail services resumes, also warned that accountability will be demanded from the managers of the project. He also warned that every act of sabotage on the project will be sanctioned by National Assembly

