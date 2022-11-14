News Top Stories

Lack of funds threatens planned resumption of Abuja metro train services

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA Comment(0)

The planned resumption of the Abuja metro rail mass transit services may have been hit again by a lack of funds to complete the project. Recall that the Abuja Light Rail project phase 1 was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

The rail mass transit designed to convey passengers from its station in Wuye District to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, operated a few months before it was abandoned for almost four years now.

Making the disclosure over the weekend, when the Senate Committee on the FCT visited the project site, the Deputy Managing Director of the Chinese firm handling the project, Mr. Jack Liwo, said that apart from vandalism that has caused a huge setback to the project, unavailability of funds is another challenge.

Liwo, who appealed to the committee to facilitate the release of funds for the completion of the project and resumption of the rail services, noted that some of the stations, located along the route, Kukwaba 1, Kukwaba 11, Wupa, Idu, Bassanjiwa and the airport have suffered severe vandalism.

Liwo stated that some of the vandalised rail equipment needs to be imported and replaced for the project to be completed as expected.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi decried the continued waste of public funds by abandoning people- oriented projects.

Adeyemi, who said  the Senate would ensure that work on rail services resumes, also warned that accountability will be demanded from the managers of the project. He also warned that every act of sabotage on the project will be sanctioned by National Assembly

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jeff Bezos slams Nigerian-born US prof. for wishing Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating’ death

Posted on Author Reporter

  A university professor wished Queen Elizabeth II an “excruciating” death — and she was promptly slammed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, wrote in a tweet on Thursday. […]
News

All You Need to Know About Lottery Games

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    Lottery games are becoming increasingly popular all over the world. Unlike in the past, lotteries have now become more accessible to many people, making it possible for people to play varied games. If you are new to the lottery or would want to expand your knowledge about it, we will provide an in-depth […]
News

Sanction Trump, other top officials, group urges Nigeria, African nations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria and other African nations have been urged to impose sanctions on immediate past U.S President, Donald Trump and top officials of his administration over worsened diplomatic relationship between the United States and the continent.  According to civil society group, All Lives Matter in Nigeria (ALMN) at a world press conference on Sunday in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica