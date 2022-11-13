Lack of funds threatens planned resumption of Abuja’s Metro train services

The planned resumption of Abuja’s metro rail mass transit services, may have hit the rocks again due to lack of funds to complete the project.

Recall that the Abuja Light Rail Project Phase 1 was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

The rail mass transit, designed to convey passengers from its metro station, located at Wuye District to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, operated for only a few months after the official commissioning, but has been abandoned for almost four years now.

Making the disclosure over the weekend, when the Senate Committee on FCT visited the project site, the Deputy Managing Director of the Chinese firm handling the project, Mr. Jack Liwo said that apart from vandalism that has caused a huge setback to the project, unavailability of funds is another challenge.

Liwo, who appealed to members of the committee to facilitate release of funds for the prompt completion of the project and resumption of the rail services, noted that some of the stations, located along the metro line, Kukwaba 1, Kukwaba 11, Wupa, Idu, Bassanjiwa and the airport have suffered serious vandalism.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the committee, who led other members to the site, Senate Smart Adeyemi decried the continued waste of public funds by abandoning such people-oriented projects.

