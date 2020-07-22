Lack of manpower, not facility, our biggest problem – Martins

Dr. Bekesu Martins is the Executive secretary Bayelsa Primary Health Care Board. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he reels out the challenges facing the primary health care system in the state

What is the responsibility of the primary health care board?

This office is more than two years old now. The board came into existence on the 1st of March 2018. The state primary health care board is to coordinate every primary health care programmes in the state. All the primary health care facilities in all the eight local government areas are under the board. One of the board’s responsibility is to coordinate and make sure primary health care activities are delivered as and when due. Also to ensure that workers are properly placed. To coordinate the activities of all the primary health care workers to be in their primary place of assignment and to ensure that the health facilities are in good condition. To fasten distribution as well as field section and to make sure that the routine immunization, outreach sections are carried out. During the immunization, we do a lot of outreach sections meaning that some persons are not able to assess the health facilities so we have to employ the services of adhoc staff beyond our health facility personnel to go to the out of reach areas to immunize the children. Reason is that some patients are not able to come from the creeks or from their farm to come to where they can assess health facilities.

Does it mean that your impact is being felt at the hinterland more than the city?

It has to be felt at the grass roots. Here you have a lot of secondary and tertiary health institutions but at the hinterlands, that is the out of reach areas you don’t have such capacity of personnel to manage people with health issues. So primary health care deals with people and health issues at the grass root, we go to the nooks and crannies of the state. We go down to the most out of reach areas to do the needful.

Tell us about the maternal health care in the state.

Before 2020, the maternal health care had been very robust in the state. The out gone executive governor of the state made it so passionate. He was so passionate about child bearing and he had to even pay stipends to pregnant women and encouraged them to come to the hospital and seek the face of health care givers. Most of our pregnant women are being delivered by traditional birth attendants and the traditional birth attendants are doing well but they don’t understand the different stages of labour. Before you know that patient may die or have complications following prolong labour. For that reason, the then governor made it mandatory for every pregnant woman to be given stipends as a way of encouraging them to come to the health facility to come and deliver. That will reduce maternal death, neonatal deaths. It will also reduce complications and that has been so robust. That was between late part of 2018 and 2019 but as we got to 2020 because of the change of government, we have not been able to discuss that with the present government. Then the deliveries at the health facilities were very high. And with the emergence of this dreaded disease, COVID-19, the system as I speak with you has been really going down. The phobia of COVID-19 was not just on part of the pregnant women but also on part of the health care providers. That is why our Personnel, because of the phobia of COVID-19, will not like to work 24 hours and all that otherwise before now the thematic health indices in the state were really improving.

Are there any plans put in place to train these traditional birth attendants?

They have been called severally before I came on board. As a doctor, I worked at the creeks before now. A few of them were called for training on how to observe deliveries and where they should not exceed their capabilities, they observe the signs of labour and bring these clients to the health facility for delivery to take place. They have been trained on how to recognise the signs of labour. I think a few of them have undergone the training but not in our time. But we plan to do all of that once there is fund for that.

The stipends for pregnant women, how far has it gone?

We paid up to five months or there about before the exit of the former administration. From the beginning of this year, none has been paid.

What were the measures you used to pay the stipends? I knew of few pregnant women that came but they didn’t get that stipend

The reason was that not every woman that came that was qualified. You must register in a health facility. The health facility will now submit the data. These are the number of pageant women that registered. You can just come and want to collect money. You must have evidence of registration. Because the idea is for you to assess antenatal care free before the stipends. When they deliver, we give them cloths to wrap their babies, mama, and the rest of them.

But some of them came from nowhere. They will just come, take money and then the go to TBA to deliver. So we don’t encourage those ones. Those are the people that were complaining that they came three times and they were not given money. They were not duly registered.

So when do we expect it again?

We have to bring this to the notice of the present governor. They may not be aware of what was done in the past. He is a health friendly governor, I believe that by the time we sell the idea to him as something that has been in existence before, he may want to improve on it. But because of the health issues everywhere, we don’t want to load him with plenty of challenges so that we can take them one by one. We have all of these in our pipeline.

How do you rate the present government in the area of primary healthcare in the state?

I will say that by my own assessment, the present governor and the deputy governor are health friendly coupled with the instability of the economy. Whenever we ask for counterpart funding which is the responsibility of the state government, they don’t waste time. The little they have, they bring it out and we do the needful and get result for it. So I believe that by the time that the government is more stable, we won’t have problems with the way things are going. I’m sure that he has good heart for Bayelsans and wants to develop the health sector from my own assessment.

We also know that some of these health workers when they are sent to the creek, refuse to go there. How do you handle such cases?

Before now, nobody was doing anything about it but as I speak with you, a couple of us were born and brought up one way or the other around these coastal regions. So you can’t tell me that you were asked to go to Nembe or Brass or Southern Ijaw to go and work and you will refuse. Then you should resign. There are so many people waiting to get employed. The management team and myself have decided that any personnel refusing to go and work in any part of this state should come and sign for resignation so that others that are waiting to be employed will come and we fix them to do the work because as a health personnel, you are like a soldier, you must not choose where to work. You have signed to care for human. So any where there is human being, they post you. You cannot select where to work. If all of us now decided to work in Yenagoa, Yenagoa will be so concentrated with all the good things and the bad. What about our people in the village. They need help and that is where primary health care has to be felt mostly, at the hinterlands, at the outreach areas. That is the essence of primary health care. So we will not allow that to happen.

By your own observation, how do you rate the health facilities at the creeks?

In Bayelsa state, up to 70% of the health facilities at the hinterlands are ok. Our major problem is human resources. We don’t have enough manpower. That is why you see this mass distribution here and there. We need more persons to be employed. That one is actually a challenge.

With the training of the traditional birth attendants and the rate of health sector in the state, how do you assess the mortality rate in the state?

For now, I have to work with statistics. Until I get that statistic before I will be able to tell you what exactly it is. But with the emergence of this dreaded disease, I know that most of the facilities are not functioning optimally as it supposed to be. But before this time, the maternal mortality and morbidity were relatively ok. The mortality rate was a bit low as compared to previous years. As at 2019 even the maternal morbidity and maternal rate were a little bit low compared to other years.

But between January and now, I have not gotten the statistical figure to tell you whether it is getting worse or better.

What are your major challenges?

The challenges as I said before are enormous although that is not to say that government is not trying. But the challenges there are human resources for health gap and the funding pattern. The government is trying, they are giving the little they have but to me it is not enough. The funding is not enough. Let’s be sincere. The little they have they give us each time we ask for funds and we manage. If we have to really carry out primary sector activities without stress optimally, in fact we have to boost or step up on the funding to enable us do more work because most of the health activities are fund driven. But it is just that most of the things we do are not measurable. So nobody seems to believe that we are actually working but we are actually working.

