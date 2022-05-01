Lack of patronage, cause of death of MSMEs –Chairman LOC

Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), MSMEs 6th Trade Fair, Peter Popoola, has advanced reasons why Nigerian small scale businesses do not celebrate fifth year.

Popoola who disclosed this during the week at a Press Conference to herald the Trade Fair themed: “The Indispensable Role of MSMEs in Nigeria’s Quest for Industralisation,” said lack of patronage by Nigerians is killing industries in Nigeria.

He said the trade fair is to expose their members’ products to the market, saying no matter how much money you have, no matter how good your products are, if you are not selling, you will soon be out of business.

He said that Nigeria is losing a lot of small scale businesses, adding that their research has shown that many small scale businesses do not live up to five years.”

There are so many challenges they are facing ranging from power, infrastructure, government policies – State and Local government which are inimical to our survival,” he stated.

Popoola noted that the Local government traffic section does not allow them to move their goods freely to where they would buy them, saying that when they collect all this money, it adds up to the production cost and makes our products expensive. He stated that currently production cost is high as you have to pay for an alternative source of power which is a generator by using diesel, saying recently “we had to stop production because a litre of diesel sold for N750. We shut down production because if we continued to produce at that cost, people would not be able to buy our products and that would be out of reach of the purchasing power of Nigerians which is very low.” Popoola further said that in addition, MSMs have low patronage in Nigeria, saying many Nigerians especially the middle class and the high class who prefer imported products as class status. “Some people import every household item. Even our products which passed certification of NAFDAC, SON, they would still not buy, unknown to them they are creating unemployment and killing Nigerian industries. It is this same set of people that would say that the unemployment rate is high.”

He lamented that those investing in the economy are not getting returns on their investment, saying they borrow money they cannot pay because they do not sell. He stated that if you are in industry, you need to mass produce, to enable you to make profits and in doing this, you need machinery which uses power, but the power is not available.

“Since the advent of COVID – 19 pandemic, we have lost thousands of our members, who were forced to close down. I am still getting telephone calls from our members who said they have closed and do not know what to do due to low patronage from fellow Nigerians. Let us redirect our reasons for focus if we want to build this economy,” Popoola said.

