Lack of political will, others bane of insecurity in Nigeria – Ikponmwen

A retired Army General, Idada Ikponwen, has decried the level of insecurity in the country, saying that the lack of political will on the part of the government, poor image, lopsided political structure, and high level of unemployment were re-sponsible for the rising level insecurity in the country.

The retired General, who advised President Muhammadu Buhari to seek external assistance to fight insecurity, made the call during a telephone chat with our Correspondent in Benin, the Edo State capital. According to him, though many Nigerians advocated and called for a change of the Service Chiefs, but it did not matter how many times security chiefs were changed, if the factors that necessitated insecurity was left unattended to, the menace will continue. He stressed: “We have been crying that the security chiefs be changed, and eventually some months ago, the service chiefs were changed, but even then your colleagues in the media called to ask.

Now that the service chiefs have been changed, will it change the security situation in the country? I told them that I was glad that the service chiefs were changed and that though I have confidence in the new service chiefs because I know the training they underwent. I did not hesitate to tell them that as long as the government posture remains the same, the image of the government is very important.” “If you change service chiefs 20 times and the government is perceived as not being serious about solving the security problem, it will amount to a waste of time.”

