Lack of progress on key reforms hobbles economy

Absence of political will to implement key reforms has been a major cause of Nigeria’s sluggish economic growth, especially the last seven years, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Upon assuming office as Nigeria’s President on May 29 2015, Muhammadu Buhari had, among other promises, pledged that he would turn the country’s ailing economy around and generally improve the Nigerian standard of living.

Although he signed the Finance Act 2019, among several other positive initiatives, the consensus among industry watchers is that the President’s overall performance in terms of his handling of the economy, has been below average. For instance, a report released by the Brookings Institution in June 2018, ranked Nigeria as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people.

According to the report, the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increases by six people every minute. The report stated: “According to our projections, Nigeria has already overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extremely poor in early 2018, and the Democratic Republic of Congo could soon take over the number 2 spot. At the end of May 2018, our trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million. What is more, extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, while poverty in India continues to fall.”

Analysts believe that the major reason why extreme poverty is accelerating in Nigeria is that successive governments have failed to live up to their promise of ending the country’s dependence on crude oil exports for the bulk of its revenues.

Petroleum Industry Act

Indeed, although President Buhari signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law in August 2021, (after 20 years of advocacy for the passage of the Act), as part of efforts to institute transparency and proper governance structures in the petroleum sector, the Federal Government has ignored the advice of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and even its own economic advisers to scrap the fuel subsidy regime as stipulated by the Act.

Falling oil output

Not only has successive administrations failed to carry out reforms in the critical oil sector, the current government has been unable to tackle pipeline vandalism and other challenges, which have resulted in the country’s oil production figures plummeting to record lows in recent years.

In a recent report, Reuters, citing data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production fell below one million barrels per day (bpd) in August this year. The news agency reported Richard Bronze, Head of geopolitics for consultancy, Energy Aspects, as saying that exports were the lowest since at least 1990 as issues at the Forcados export terminal worsened already weak supply. According to data released by the Organisation of the Pe

troleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria slipped behind Angola as Africa’s largest exporter in July. As analysts pointed out, the significant drop in its oil output prevented Nigeria from utilizing the high oil prices, occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine war, to bolster its external reserves and also came at a time when the government was in dire need of revenue to fund its budgets.

Debt balloons by N30.72trn under Buhari

In fact, not finding the funds to implement infrastructure projects, the current government resorted to extensive domestic and external borrowing such that available data indicates that it has surpassed all previous administrations with regard to accumulation of debts. Specifically, while data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria’s total public debt, as of June 30, 2015 stood at N12.12trillion, it increased by N30.72trillion under Buhari to hit N42.84trillion as at June 30, 2022.

On May 31, the IMF’s resident representative for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, while presenting the organisation’s latest Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook, predicted that Nigeria may spend almost 100 percent of its revenue on debt servicing by 2026.

Aisen, who noted that Nigeria currently spends 89 per cent of its revenue on debt, said the figure would continue to increase if nothing is done to curb the country’s debt level. He said: “I think the biggest critical aspect for Nigeria is that we have done a macrofiscal stress test, and what you observe is the interest payments as a share of revenue and as you see us in terms of the baseline from the federal government of Nigeria, the revenue, almost 100 percent, is projected by 2026 to be taken by debt service.

“So, the fiscal space or the amount of revenues that will be needed, and this, without considering any shock, is that most of the revenues of the Federal Government are now in fact 89 percent and it will continue, if nothing is done, to be taken by debt service.

“It is a reflection of the low revenue of the country. The country needs to mobilise more revenue to be able to have macroeconomic stability. It has become an existential issue for Nigeria.” The IMF also projected that Nigeria’s petrol subsidy payments could hit N6 trillion by year-end, noting that the projected amount is up by N2 trillion from the country’s earmarked budget for petrol subsidy.

CBN’s developmental functions

However, given that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had, in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, highlighted the impact of an ailing economy on the banking industry, the current Governor of the apex bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, when he assumed office in 2014, pledged that the bank would step up its developmental activities by providing funding for the real sector, through intervention programmes, as part of efforts to diversify the economy away from oil.

Some of the interventions include: The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), solar energy interventions, family house ownership scheme as well initiatives to cushion the effect of Covid-19 on the economy, firms and individuals. In addition to introducing intervention schemes, the CBN also increased pressure on Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to more actively carry out their role as financial Intermediaries that efficiently allocate funds from savers to borrowers.

LDR directive

For instance, on July 3, 2019, the CBN directed lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019. It stated that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

The apex bank, which had also stated that the LDR would be subject to quarterly review, later raised the LDR target by another 5.0ppts to 65.0per cent and set a compliance deadline of 31 December 2019. Commenting on the policy, analysts at Coronation Research said in a report, last year, that the

initiative resulted in banking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5trillion at the end of Q2’19 to N22.04trillion at the end of Q2’21. Furthermore, the report also stated that the introduction of the LDR policy has changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as Oil & Gas and Real Estate sectors loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive.

As the analysts at Coronation Research put it, “since the initial deadline of September 30, 2019, only one of the banks in our coverage has met the regulatory minimum of 65.0 per cent over the last two years. “However, efforts to comply with the directive has seen banking sector credit to the economy grow from N15.5 trillion ($37.7bn) at the end of Q2’19 to an impressive N22.04trn ($53.6bn) at the end of Q2’21.

“We (also) find that there has been a structural change in the economy’s loan composition. Oil and gas sector loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive, as do Real Estate sector loans.

The decline is justified as both sectors tend to be highly susceptible to economic shocks.”

AGSMEIS

However, even before making the LDR announcement, the CBN had encouraged banks to establish the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), which entails the lenders setting aside five per cent of their profit to support agric business and SMEs.

Take-off of National Micro -Finance Bank

The CBN had explained at the time that the tough LDR directive was needed because while the intervention programmes such as the MSMEDF and AGSMEIS had pooled billions of naira, the funds were not getting to the target sectors as quickly as the banking watchdog intended.

According to Emefiele, the situation led the CBN into collaborating with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to establish a National Micro Finance Bank MFB, which would leverage on the existing NIPOST presence in the 774 local government areas across the country and help Nigerians access intervention funds as well as assist the CBN’s financial inclusion drive.

As the CBN Governor told bank CEOs at a retreat in December 2018, while announcing the establishment of the National MFB, which commenced operations in January last year, “today, the central bank has N220 billion that is set aside under the MSMEDF. Nigerians where happy when they heard that the banks out of their magnanimity decided that 5 per cent of their profit would be set aside to support Agric business and SMEs.

“We have over N60 billion sitting in the banks currently in CBN and why should that money be sitting in CBN and just be earning treasury bill rates. It is meant for the micro small and medium enterprises and for the weak in our economy that would not ordinarily have access to knock at your door.”

Emefiele’s reappointment

Analysts, in fact, believe that Emefiele’s efforts to ensure that the banking industry plays a more effective role in growing the economy were responsible for the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment for a second term in office in June 2019.

He thus became the first CBN Governor to be reappointed for a second term since 1999.

Exchange rate volatility

However, at the press conference he held following him reappointment for a second term, Emefiele had reiterated that in order to maintain exchange rate stability, the CBN would continue to operate a managed float exchange rate regime, to reduce the impact the continuous volatility in the exchange rate could have on the country’s economy.

Stoppage of forex sales to BDCs

In its bid to maintain stability in the forex markets, the CBN, on July 27, last year announced that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators. Announcing the decision, CBN Governor, Emefiele, explained that the BDCs had defeated their purpose of existence to provide forex to retail users, but instead, had become wholesale and illegal dealers, thereby becoming a conduit for illicit forex flows and graft.

“We are concerned that BDCs have allowed themselves to be used for graft,” Emefiele said. The apex bank boss said that DMBs would be adequately supplied forex to sell to end users for needs such as Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA) and other invisibles. 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP)

Also, as part of measures to reduce demand for foreign exchange and also tackle the country’s over reliance on imports, the CBN, last year, introduced the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), aimed at stimulating investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. In its guidelines for the policy, the CBN stated that “quarterly, starting from November 1, 2021, the initiative shall select 100 private sector companies with projects that have potential to significantly increase domestic production and productivity, reduce imports, increase non-oil exports, and overall improvements in the foreign exchange generating capacity of the Nigerian economy.

“The initiative, which shall be bank-led, will be rolled over every 100 days (that is, quarterly) with new set of companies selected for financing under the initiative. The initiative shall be implemented in collaboration with relevant stakeholders with focus on micro and macroeconomic impacts, in terms of contribution to GDP and exports, sustainable jobs created, local content development, production output, and capacity utilisation and integration into the global value chain.”

eNaira launch

Apart from the regulator’s actions in the fx market, another major development in 2021, was the launch of the CBN’s digital currency, known as the eNaira. As the IMF noted, the eNaira was the second Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that was: “Fully open to the public after the Bahamas,” and the first to be launched in Africa.

In his address at the official launch of the eNaira on October 25, last year, President Buhari stated that the digital currency and its underlying blockchain technology had the potential to increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years. According to the President, the digital currency will help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective, and enable the government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.

He said: “Aside from the global trend to create Digital Currencies, we believe that there are Nigeria-specific benefits that cut across different sectors of and concerns of the economy. The use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) can help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country.

“Alongside digital innovations, CBDCs can foster economic growth through better economic activities. Indeed, some estimates indicate that the adoption of CBDC and its underlying technology, called blockchain, can increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years.”

RT200 Programme

With uncertainty about the global economy fuelling capital outflow and hindering inflows, the CBN, in February, this year, also announced another initiative named, RT200 Programme, to stimulate nonoil exports, with a $200 billion FX income target in the next three to five years. Under the programme, the CBN, working with the DMBs, will fund the construction of dedicated non-oil export terminals, to eliminate the delays currently experienced by exporters.

Other key features of the programme are the Non-Oil Commodities Expansion Facility; Non-Oil FX Rebate Scheme and Biannual Non-Oil Export Summit.

Last line

Analysts, however, point out that unless the Federal Government, for instance, takes the bold step of ending the huge fuel subsidy payments, the CBN will not have the capacity to effectively defend the naira.

