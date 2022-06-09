Health

Lack of recreation, indulgence in social vices, bane of longevity – Don

Posted on

Professor Benjamin Ogundele of the University of Ibadan (UI), Nigeria, has said that life expectancy in Nigeria has dropped below 55 per cent because many Nigerians fail to engage in recreational activities that can elongate their lives, but rather indulge in social vices like drinking wine, smoking weed and ‘womanising’. The former Head of Department, Health Education of the University of Ibadan, made the assertion on Saturday while delivering a lecture entitled: “Recreational Activities: Recipe for Healthy Living” at the Premier Club, Oyo Town, during the inauguration of Mr. Olajide Olanipekun as the 26th President of the 62-year old recreation club.

The inauguration of Olanipekun, an Oyo-based legal practitioner, as well as, induction of 2022-2023 Executive Committee, also witnessed N50 million fund raising to complete the Club’s multipurpose hall. Prof. Ogundele, in his lecture, said, “Good diet is good for healthy living but recreation is equally important as it elongates human lives. Life expectancy in Nigeria is now 54.4 per cent. This is so because many Nigerians indulge in the three popular ‘W’ vices: wine, weed and ‘womanising’. All these shorten life as they adversely affect human psychology, physiology and even mental and spiritual health status.

“Many people die from depression, stress, heart and bone diseases, diabetes, as well as obesity, simply because they fail to engage in physical exercises. Almost everybody understands that obesity is a big concern but many people don’t know the magnitude of the problem in the United States of America and Nigeria. The Centres for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that almost 40 per cent (39.8 per cent) of the United States population is obese which translates to about 93 million people,” he said.While encouraging governments at all levels, as well as, corporate bodies like the Premier Club, to do more in encouraging people to engage in recreational activities by equipping recreational centres, the don also stressed the social benefits of recreation, saying: “It reduces crime, reduces isolation and loneliness, enhances social skills, bonds, keeps fami lies together, and makes participants to understand cultural differences.”

In attendance were the Asiwaju of Awe and CEO, Bond Chemicals Ltd., Sir Adebowale Omotosho; the Okere of Saki Oba Khalid Oyedepo; the Onifiditi of Fiditi Oba Oyewole Oyelere; the Rector, Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, Dr. Dupe Olayinka-Dosunmu; Engr. Babajide Agunbiade (the Atobaase of Yorubaland); the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Premier Club, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola (who is also the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Lagos State); the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Chapter, Ademola Babalola; wife of the 26th President, Eunice, among others.

 

