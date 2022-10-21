Lack of shelter driving sexual assault, sodomy in Borno –Donli

Despite the widespread outcry over the rising cases of rape in Nigeria, there seems to be no end in sight to the scourge. There is no day in the country without a reported case of sexual violence especially rape in the media. One contestable reason for the apparent rise of sexual violence in Nigeria could be that sexual violence victims are becoming more encouraged to report such crimes. However, it could also be that there is an increase in the rate of sexual violence in Nigeria. It is against this background that a lecturer at the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Professor Patricia Donli who is also the Executive Director of Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre/Zonal Coordinator, Gender and Constitutional Reform Network (GECORN), revealed disturbing emerging phenomenon of sexual assault in the North East as a result of the Boko Haram emergence.

Sodomy

Considering the emerging challenges in the North-east, Donli noted that there is increase in sodomy against boys in Borno State. “One research we recently organisation called PO1, survival focus policing where we asked people the various type of gender-based violence that operate in their places, everybody agreed that sodomy against boys is actually on the increase and something needs to be done about it. Though, I don’t have the actual figure or statistics but the perception of the people who were interviewed was that it is on the increase.”

On the female folks, she said “With regards to the girls, we have a lot of rapes in which children from about five years old are victims. Also, there is rise in the rape of elderly people, incest where fathers are sleeping with their daughters, the rape of women living in brothels, who were forced into prostitutions because they are internally-displaced persons.

We worked with a group of them when their brothel was demolished. We worked with them to build their capacity to be able to mobilise, empowered them with money including seed grants for businesses after training. So, what we did now was to form a movement which is called ‘Barka De Zua Girls,’ meaning girls that had practiced prostitution but now welcome back to the society.

On what her organisation does to victims of rape and violence she said they stand for girls who were raped. “What we do is stand for the girls who are raped; we go to the police stations and ensure that the police do what they need to do. “So, they are empowered to defend the rights of the people, and from what they told us recently, the girls are expanding. Those living in brothels are increasing in number. I mean even if their brothels are demolished, you find out that they spring up in other places and unfortunately there is no shelter within Borno State to be able to cater for those girls who were resident in those demolished brothels to stay for some time to enable them to find something to survive on. So you find that once the owners of the brothels are demolished here today, before the following week they will be able to find another location for them,” she explained.

Lorry loads

She said lorry loads of young girls were picked up by police to arrest the development but were eventually released due to lack of shelter. “There was a time that lorry loads of young girls were picked up by police. Eventually they released them because there was no place to put them. As an organisation, we don’t have a shelter, the only shelter there which is in Maiduguri is the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) shelter which can only house them for two weeks. “Similarly, we have just one Sexual Assault and Referral Centre, in Borno State. So if a rape occurs in a local government area they will have to transport the victim to Maiduguri for various tests and others so you find out that there is a lot of complications but one thing that is happening now that is quite good is the fact that people are becoming aware of their reporting channel; they are beginning to report cases even though there is still stigmatisations that stop people from reporting. Parents too are not helping matters by telling their children that if they report they will not get married.

New law

“A law was passed in Borno State on January 10, and then an organisation working with us and other women-led organisations developed and translated those laws into local languages and English. We’ve been sensitising communities on that. My organisation did that recently in three communities in Moba, Gwoza and Galaram, in all, about 17 communities were sensitised and the people are saying this is the first time they heard that there was even a law like that and they committed that when they go back they are going to mobilise other people to stop what is happening especially with regards to rape of young girls and boys. “So, those are some of the things that are being done from creation of awareness to issues of training and law enforcement because if you don’t train the law enforcement agencies on the new law, implementation may become a problem.”

Shelter gap

Donli noticed lack of shelter as a gap that needs to be filled. “The gap that I see apart from this creation of awareness, training of the law enforcement agencies, distributions of information education and communication (IEC) materials, what really needs to be done is the fact that the government has to build shelters, because take for instance when intimate partners violence occurs the victims have nowhere to go. “As a woman that her husband beats anytime he feels like, the woman has nowhere to go even for cases to be settled.

So, you stay with him even if he rapes you like what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when we noticed a huge increase in intimate partners and domestic violence which we then called a shadow pandemic. To this end, the provision of shelter is very critical if we are going to reduce such cases of violence. “I am not satisfied with the amount of time and commitment by the media. I don’t know what is happening, maybe all these that are happening from gender-based violence, child theft that is becoming rampant as a result of the political era that we are in now and rituals, there hasn’t been any form of investigative journalism carried out as far as I am concerned to be able to find out the root causes of these menace.

Poverty

“Poverty is a huge contributory factor. For example you go to a community where poverty is a challenge, you find out that families are marrying off their children for as low as N2,000, which sum might be something for them to be able to survive and then these are underage children, meaning their right to education is scuttled. You also look at issues of children on the streets; a child without education is a cannon fodder for nefarious politicians. Politics is around now and they are beginning to give these little ones guns and what have you that will lead to political violence.

“There is a generation of children that were born in Boko Haram, they do not know any other thing apart from violence, the challenge then for the society is how do we deconstruct this culture of violence among these children and entrench the culture of peace. These are areas we need to look at because if we do not do that, a state will come that if it is not Boko Haram, anybody that comes will find children that are readily available to carry out any nefarious acts and of course the arms are available including the influx of small arms and light weapons.

“Unless we begin a programme to cater for those children by immediately deconstructing the predominant culture of violence in their psyche and bring them into the mainstream of what children should be because they are losing their innocence very fast and that is one thing that needs to be tackled.”

She expressed joy over youth participation in politics. “One thing I will first say is that I am very happy about the participation of the youths in politics. I think they suddenly woke up and realised that this is our country. We must wake up and be able to say who rules this country and how they rule the country.

I have met with a group of youths and told them they must not allow themselves to be used by any group of politicians. “First, the children of these political gladiators are not going to be in this country during the elections. They will take them abroad to safe locations and then give the youth here guns, drugs to take and then turn them to killing weapons by instructing them to turn the barrels of guns at opposition citizens. I told them not to allow themselves to be used for any violent act. They have a future and must not allow that to be scuttled. Their life is precious; they should go out and vote for their preferred candidates and thereafter return home. Even if they are going to protect their mandate, the youths must ensure they keep away from problems.”

