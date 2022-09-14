Lack of skills responsible for low productivity in Nigeria – Sen. Orji Kalu

Ex-Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday, blamed a lack of requisite skills among workers for low productivity and inefficiency in the public and private sectors. The Chief Whip of the Senate, made the assertion while declaring open the maiden edition of Graduate Employability Skills Training organised by TerraSkills Learning Systems, Abuja.

Graduate Employability skills are reputed for training over 4,000 graduates in different areas of specialization. The legislator said a lack of skill acquisition among graduates has worsened youth unemployment in the country, arguing that unemployment also contributes to the security challenges facing Nigeria. Kalu said Nigerians should not always blame President Muhammadu Buhari for everything. He said: “So many people are getting dissatisfied with the government and private sector because these people are not trained, they have no skill, they have nothing. “This is why you see insecurity everywhere. Most of the insecurity is not the job of President Buhari.

I am not trying to play politics, I was a governorandI knowthelimit andthepowersof agovernor. “When people come, they say everything is on Buhari and the National Assembly, it is not true. It is because most people we left behind were not groomed properly for leadership. And they don’t know the limit and the bounds of what should be their job. “So, what Terraskills is doing today, is to give you the opportunity to learn more about that. Going to the university is not enough, becausetheselecturersthatare teaching are half-baked, they don’t even understand what they are teaching you. They only write hand-outs. This is whyallovertheworld; people are becoming dissatisfied with government, democracy and politicians.” The Founder of Terraskills, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the training was conceived against the backdropof emergingissues faced by the world presently.

He said: “Of course, so much has been said about the challenges of unemployment, but I want to highlight some of the issues that the world is facing today. There isalotof disaffectionglobally, there’sincreasinginequality of wealth and income, there are issues of identity and changing norms in society, ecological and environmental problems, technological disruptions, conflict and other challenges. “The bulk of what our graduates are taught today in the universities is at variance with the realities of what they come out to face.” Among those present at the ceremony were Senator Amos Bulus Kilawangs (Gombe South District), and Aminu Mohammed, a Director with the Industrial Training Fund, who represented the Director General, Joseph Ari.

