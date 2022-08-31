‘Lack of strategic thinkers in governance, bane of Nigeria’s progress’

Delta South senatorial district candidate on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd) yesterday said that Nigeria in general and Delta South in particular is stagnated because there are no strategic thinkers in governance.

He said if he was elected to represent the people in the senate, he would bring about strategic thinking that would culminate into policies and programmes for the benefits of the people. Nesiama spoke during a chat with newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Warri Correspondents’ Chapel in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said since successive governments have failed to meet the aspirations of the people, they feel that all hope is lost, adding that he has come to restore the hope of people as he is prepared to influence and execute projects that would be for the benefit of the people. He said: “All hope of good governance is not lost. Successive administrations have failed us because of a lack of strategic thinkers.”

