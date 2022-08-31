News

‘Lack of strategic thinkers in governance, bane of Nigeria’s progress’

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Delta South senatorial district candidate on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd) yesterday said that Nigeria in general and Delta South in particular is stagnated because there are no strategic thinkers in governance.

He said if he was elected to represent the people in the senate, he would bring about strategic thinking that would culminate into policies and programmes for the benefits of the people. Nesiama spoke during a chat with newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Warri Correspondents’ Chapel in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said since successive governments have failed to meet the aspirations of the people, they feel that all hope is lost, adding that he has come to restore the hope of people as he is prepared to influence and execute projects that would be for the benefit of the people. He said: “All hope of good governance is not lost. Successive administrations have failed us because of a lack of strategic thinkers.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate accuses bank of defrauding NITEL, MTEL

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, alleged that one of the Tier 1 banks defrauded the liquidated Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) of about N41 billion from N42 billion liquidators of the telecommunications company deposited there after being sold to MTEL.   The allegation was made by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Ayo Akinyelure, […]
News

Ugwuanyi leads rescue operation at accident scene

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday, led a rescue operation at an accident scene near Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, where a petroleum products truck lost control and fell into a ditch. Prior to the arrival of the governor, the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Federal Road […]
News

E-transmission: Why PDP senators absent at voting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

As reactions continued to trail the conditional passage of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly yesterday, Nigerians have expressed disappointment over the absence of some members of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were expected to champion the campaign during the voting. Out of 28 Senators who were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica