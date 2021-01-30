Lack of understanding, bane of insecurity –Varsity lecturer, Omoh T. Ojior

Professor Omoh T. Ojior is a PhD holder, professor of political science at Clark Atlanta University USA, former lecturer at the University of Benin, Edo State. He is also a publisher and a facilitator with the American government, public affairs commentator. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN in Benin, he spoke on a number of issues in Nigeria, especially on leadership, insecurity, and corruption. Excerpts:

political science, why did you run away from teaching in Nigerian University, is our system so bad that you cannot cope?

Thank you very much, that is an interesting question. I’m a proud African. I left Nigeria because I was tired of the system. I was a lecturer in the University of Benin for eight years that is after serving the state government for about six years as a civil servant. Yes, I come home every time because Edo State is my home. I’m from the late Dele Giwa’s place in Edo North. It was the bad system that forced me to leave. Back in the University of Benin, I taught public administration before I travelled abroad. I now specialize in public administration, International relations, public politics and African politics. I have now retired as a lecturer from Clark Atlanta University in the United States of America (USA).

Right now there a burning issues in Nigeria between the Presidency and the governor of Ondo State over Fulani Herdsmen. Is it the constitutional right of Mr. President to interfere with Ondo State Land under a Federal System of Government?

I think in the framework of true federalism, every state is autonomous; Governor Akeredolu is on the right track, he is quite right to secure the lives and properties of the people of his state. If he sees that the Fulani Herdsmen are becoming a security risk to his people, he has the constitutional right to ask them to leave his land. The President or Presidency has no constitutional right to challenge Akeredolu, when we are not operating a unitary system of government. So the Ondo State governor has the right to ask the herdsmen to vacate his forest reserves when they are becoming a security risk to his people and his government. What the presidency is doing is abnormal; he is trying to play some dirty sectional politics. Before now, pre- Independence or even after independence, North, East, West and Mid western regions had their constitution which they operated. So within that framework, there is no way the federal government could challenge their authority.

What is the implication of the comment coming from the presidency to the people of Nigeria, especially with the fight against terrorism and herdsmen which has become a major concern to the citizens?

Now, I don’t know President Muhammadu Buhari, I am not sure he is the person making all those comments. May be the comments are coming from his aides, those cabals that have turned themselves into lords. Buhari is a former military head of state, he knows what it takes to run a country. If it is actually Buhari, he could not make such comments knowing that there will be serious reactions from the people. I think the system has been hijacked by the cabals in Aso Rock. I don’t understand why anybody or president will challenge the authority of a state government whether it is the north, south, east, west or anywhere.

Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of insecurity in the land, the issue of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen has eaten deep into the country with no solution in sight, what do you think is the way out of this mess?

You have asked a very sensitive question, if I tell you my mind, probably they will look for me. But notwithstanding, this is my country, I have freedom of expression, I have travelled round most of developed countries of the world, the system in Nigeria is terrific, it’s crazy and abnormal. The insecurity in the country bothers on ineffectiveness, and lack of understanding. Infact, it is a treasonable offence. The history of Boko Haram and how it started is well known to a number of intellectuals in this country. Boko Haram is the handmade of those who want to use it against Nigerians. The insecurity is pathetic; I’m ashamed of Nigeria because the Boko Haram issue is enough for Nigerians to rise up against whoever perpetrates such injustice such uncalled for attitude and behavior. The insecurity is created by those who are opposed to Nigerians. Look, I do not want to dive into this matter so much because of what it entails. I’m pained in my hearts looking at innocent people that have been killed by these faceless and barbaric human beings that have no value for human lives. Members of Boko Haram or Fulani Herdsmen are strangers to this land, they are foreigners. They do not have the right to overtake and take over a place, where they are strangers. Yes, Ahmadu Bello came to Northern Nigeria in 1952; it was from there they tried to take over Nigeria with the help of the British who masterminded the elimination of all the Hausas who were in charge. So I blame Nigerians for allowing such a situation to occur, where no one is secured because of security and killings that have become a daily meal in major states of the country.

What is the way out?

The w a y Lack of understanding, bane of insecurity –Varsity lecturer, Omoh T. Ojior out in a democracy is that the people has the power, the power of the people over rides every other power in a democracy, America is an example. If you are running an autocratic government that is a different thing, but this is a federal and democratic setting, the people’s power is uncontestable, they have the power to install who they want through the power of the ballot box. In any case, there is no leader in Nigeria, especially among the politicians, there may be one or two, but they have not come out, I have not seen them behave like born leaders. The only man I can point to as a leader among them is Professor Wole Soyinka, he still remains very active and valuable in this country.

Professor Wole Soyinka is not a politician, he is an educationist, so why did you say he is the only leader in Nigeria?

As a leader, history tells us that was the man who picked up a tape recorded message from Akintola and exchanged it with his own on behalf of the people of this country, not on his own behalf. What it means is that he wanted the people to get the true results of the election that was held. So he has made history. Though he is not a politician, yet he has remained relevant in the making of this country. He is in support of the people, he knows how a country is run and he is an intellectual. He is known all over the world. But again you don’t find people like him or me in politics because we are not ready to take any mess or dance their kind of dance just because you want to belong. I left this country because I refused to contest election; I declined the request of my people to be dragged into the bad system that is practised here. I considered the situation because if you don’t join them you are in trouble and I’m not prepared and still not prepared to join something that will not benefit the people. So you find people like Wole Soyinka and others who would not like to b e c o m e p o l i t i – c i a n s because they cannot cope with the ugly system. Look my friend Nigerian politicians are clothed with the cloth of corruption, greed, selfishness, bad blood, their lips are full of lies, hatred and all evil vices.

Professor do you agree with the view that academics are not good administrators?

That is not true, intellectuals have all it takes to move this country forward, but they won’t accept to do it because they are not ready take shit from people. Some of them are wicked, you know wickedness is as a result of ignorance because if you are ignorant you won’t be able to figure that which is bad or good. For example, I am a public administrator, I teach public administration, I know so much about behavioral science. People who do not know nothing are in the National Assembly making laws for us. They are just there wasting Nigerian money doing nothing. Majority of the people in the National Assembly are Northerners, yet we have more intellectuals here in the South. I’m not saying that there are no intelligent people in the north, but they are not putting their intelligence into doing things that will make Nigeria great. Let them make useful policies that will help the poor people of Nigeria. Many of them do not know why they are there. The masses that are supposed to question them are not doing it because of the high rate of poverty in the land. Once a serving Senator visits his ward or constituency ones in a year, buys bottles of beer and supported this with pea-nuts, and some cups of rice, the people will forget their problems. Nigeria is heading for doom if we don’t check it now. What I know is that one day, somebody will come and take this country to what it used to be. God Almighty is so merciful to this country called Nigeria, He has given us everything we need to be great, but because of wrong heads at the top, we don’t know where we are coming from, other Africa countries are laughing at Nigeria.

Now 2023 general election is coming up, what is your advice to Nigerian youths?

The youths must rise up and vote these bad people out of power. They have failed us. There is nothing good to say about them. Nigeria is turning into a war zone with some sections of the people killing with impunity. In fact let the president resign if he is tired of governance. This is not the country our fathers fought for. Nigeria should be at the top among Africa Nations.

