Lackadaisical Eagles and Africa’s huge impact in Qatar

At the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, African teams have not only been fantastic but also pulled off some amazing results. Cameroon recorded an entertaining 3-3 draw against Serbia in a match they could have easily won if there was no problem in their camp and before taking a bow on the last match day of the first round.

However, more spectacularly, the Lions emerged the first African team to beat Brazil at the FIFA World Cup. It was not enough for the team to progress to the knockout round, but a statement was made that African teams can beat any other team in the world and we believe that was instructive. Ghana also produced an electrifying encounter in the match they lost 3-2 to Portugal and went ahead to pip South Korea 3-2 in another energy sapping encounter. Senegal had a good opening game against Holland but conceded two late goals to lose 2-0. The Teranga Lions went ahead to beat Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 to earn a last 16 berth in the global football showpiece.

They eventually crumbled to the superior firepower of the Three Lions of England but no doubt, the absence of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane affected the African champions greatly. We observed that Tunisia, another representative of Africa, bowed out at the Mundial on a high by recording four points in three games with a massive win over World Cup champions, France.

History will always note that an African country defeated the world champions. Overall, African teams did not start too well but they exploded at some point with good results at the World Cup in Qatar. Every football loving person on the continent should be proud of Morocco after emerging tops in Group F with seven points ahead of 2018 runners-up, Croatia. Morocco did not lose any match and the only goal conceded in the first round was an own goal against Canada in a match they won 2-1. Before then, Morocco held Croatia to a goalless draw in the first match and also defeated second ranked Belgium 2-0 in the second.

On Tuesday night Morocco made history by becoming the first Arab team and only the fourth African side to reach the quarterfinals after their sensational penalty shootout win over highly rated Spain. The North Africans will be meeting Portugal on Saturday No doubt, the magnificent FIFA training centre of the Moroccans is fast yielding dividends. Football in the North African country is exploding. Age-grade teams, female teams and also the senior national team are doing great.

We must stress that there are salient issues to be evaluated at the ongoing Mundial. The fighting spirit of these African representatives is very encouraging. Such is not the case with the Super Eagles. The current Eagles stars are lackadaisical in the national team but always hot at their respective clubs. The fighting spirit is not there as expected while the technical depth of the current coach Jose Peseiro is in doubt especially over his knowledge of the Eagles stars. The influx of Nigerian players born abroad in the senior national team is also a big deal just as the team battles with leadership problems. Emmanuel Dennis, who is yet to earn 10 caps with the team, stubbornly decided to take a penalty which was eventually lost against Portugal in a pre-World Cup friendly. It speaks volumes about the team with no leader or direction.

It is also important to note that all the African countries in Qatar are with indigenous coaches and these coaches have given a good account of themselves. Nigeria has coaches good enough to handle the Eagles but the football federation believes only a foreigner can do the job. The new President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, must act fast on the issue of coaching.

The five African representatives at the Mundial are with enough experience to do well at the next AFCON next year. The NFF should fortify the Eagles and provide a direction in the technical arm of the team such that the Eagles will fly again not only on the continent but on the global stage. During a major competition like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, getting a different topic outside of the fiesta is a big task. That the Super Eagles are not part of the ongoing Mundial in Qatar is no news but the tournament has not lost its spark, rather, it has been a very fascinating and intriguing event which has recorded a number of amazing upsets.

England, Brazil, France, Argentina, are waxing stronger with fans across the world having huge expectations that they could get better as the competition progresses in Qatar. Who will ever expect Belgium, number two in FIFA world rankings, to crash in the first round of the World Cup with their golden generation of superstars? In the crunch match against Croatia in the last round of matches for the first round, the Belgians were ordinary and failed to show desire and hunger to proceed. Iran beating Wales 2-0 in the second round of matches in Group B was a shock just as Japan, after beating Germany 2-1 in the first match, dominated possession but conceded defeat to Costa Rica 1-0 courtesy of a single shot on target.

The Japanese, however, came back stronger in the last group match by beating Spain 2-1 to top the group and the result sent Germany out despite their 4-2 win over Costa Rica. The overall evaluation of the World Cup will be interesting after the final match but so far, the thrills have kept lovers of football busy with multiple taking points on a daily basis.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...