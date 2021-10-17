LACSOP tasks world leaders on poverty reduction

Many Nigerians live below the poverty line of $1.90 per day.

According to statistics by the World Bank, in 2018, 40 percent of Nigerians (83 million people) live below the poverty line, while another 25 per cent (53 million) are vulnerable. The number of Nigerians living below the international poverty line is expected to rise by 12 million in 2019–23.

These are contained in a statement from the Lagos Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP) to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty which is commemorated on October 17.

According to the statement signed by Barr. Ayo Adebusoye, Chairman of LACSOP Board of Trustees (BOT), the theme for the October 17 – International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2021 is ‘Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting all People and our Planet’

As the world tackles the negative effect of COVID-19, Nigerians on the one hand also have to deal with the harsh reality of increasing population growth, high cost of living, increased cost of food and overall socio-economic disruption.

However, despite efforts by the government to alleviate the suffering of the masses post COVID-19 recovery, Nigerians are still grappling with poverty, especially the vulnerable (women, children, elderly and persons with disability.)

The social protection programmes need to be strengthened through proper coordination and financing.

Therefore, it becomes highly imperative for more concerted effort by all and sundry if poverty is to be brought to the barest minimum and its impact on citizens reduced.

As we commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, world leaders must ensure that everyone’s life matters and that no one is left behind.

There is an urgent need post-COVID-19, to strengthen the targeting of the most vulnerable populations by the current social intervention programmes of the federal and state governments as well as increased private sector involvement for sustainability and wider reach to the masses. #EndPoverty #GlobalGoals #SDGs #ForDevelopment.

