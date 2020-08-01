LACVIS: Automotive testing policy is brainchild of Lagos govt

The Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS), has said one of its focal points is to ensure that the transportation industry enhances motorists’ desire to actualise its automotive testing to determine the road worthiness of vehicles and in Nigeria.

The agency noted that the move is remarkable since it will allow for vehicle testing for the purpose of issuing or renewing road worthiness certificates has undergone a major facelift. Pioneered by Temple Group Limited, the computerised vehicle inspection service, CVIS, have risen from a humble beginning in Abuja to becoming one of the most embraced ventures across the states. A statement issued, said LACVIS is a Public Private Partnership(PPP) set up three years ago to provide automotive testing facilities to determine the road worthiness status of vehicles.

It began with two centres; Ojodu in Berger and Odoguyan at Ikorodu. These two centres set the framework of what would become a reference point for the advancement of technology to improve road safety in the state. The statement noted that Ojodu test centre was the first LACVIS Centre built and has become a reference for the evolution of vehicle inspection in the state. Owing to the success of the pilot phase, coupled with the need to ensure that testing centres are accessible to all irrespective of their locations, LACVIS has expanded tremendously to a 16 centre, 20 test lanes service across Lagos.

