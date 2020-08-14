Arts & Entertainments

Ladipo: I now understand why marriages end untimely

Shade Ladipo, a Nigerian media personality, says she now understands why many marriages end in divorce — about one year after she tied the knot with her husband. The radio personality took to her Instagram recently, where she stated that it is until lovers get married that they are able to comprehend some things about marriage.

“Until you get married before you can comprehend some things about marriage. Let’s just say now I understand why people’s marriages end after three years,” she wrote. Ladipo was one of the pioneer staff of the UNILAG FM in 2005 but later worked with the United Nations Volunteers Nigeria and advertising agencies for event management, and client services.

In May, three semi-nude pictures of Seyi Shay, a singer, were posted on her own handle and it got many talking across social media. Ladipo had joined those who charged Seyi Shay to take responsibility if she wishes to show off her features rather than claim her account was hacked after the backlash. “So I want to understand. If your IG account gots hacked, did they also hack your naked pictures from within Instagram? I’m asking for my neighbour o,” she had written. “If you want to show us boobie and small yansh, pls do like your mates. Stand by it with full chest. I’m here for the whole thing, but please stop saying your account was hacked. We went to school.”

