Ladipo tackles Jim Iyke over confrontation with Maduagwu

Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has taken a dig at Jim Iyke, over his recent confrontation with Uche Maduagwu, the self-acclaimed actor. On Tuesday, a video of the movie star engaging Maduagwu in a heated fight at an undisclosed studio had surfaced on social media. Although the immediate cause of the fight remains unknown, the confrontation had come days after Maduagwu questioned Iyke’s source wealth in an Instagram post. The actor was said to have tracked his accuser down to the studio where they had the faceoff. The incident has continued to elicit mixed reactions, with Nigerians registering their opinions on social media platforms. Weighing into the matter via her Instagram stories, Ladipo said Jim Iyke should have engaged himself with something meaningful other than chasing after those trolling him.

The TV presenter also described the movie star as one of the “antique actors that don’t have much to do”, adding that such a group of film stars is fast “becoming problems.” “I hope this thing of Jim tracking down a troll really is a stunt. All these antique actors that don’t have much to do are becoming problems,” she wrote. “Get busy my brothers & sisters so you won’t be looking for a troll up and down. I’m in my house please come and beat me but please share transport with Burna so it can be fast tainz.”

