Metro & Crime

Ladoja backs Balogun as Olubadan-elect, says no controversy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A former Oyo State Governor and Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, Rashidi Ladoja, has broken silence on the nomination of Senator Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The 77-year-old Ladoja is the third in command in the Olubadan-in-Council.

He threw his weight behind the decision of the kingmakers.

This follows the letter written by an Ibadan-born lawyer and former Commissioner for Justice, Michael Lana.

Ladoja denied involvement in the letter.

Ten members of the Olubadan-in-Council had endorsed the nomination of Dr Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, but Ladoja was absent.

The kingmakers insisted that no court case would stop the appointment and installation of the next Olubadan

Speaking while receiving visitors at his Bodija house, he said: “Uninformed people are just causing unnecessary tension in Ibadan.

“There is no controversy about who becomes the next Olubadan after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso I”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Akeredolu petitions police, accuses Ajayi of refusal to return govt vehicles

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the police in the state to prevail over the former Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi to return government vehicles in his possession. In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami and signed by the Senior […]
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits kill scores, kidnap many in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Police invited leaders to Abuja over cow’s death –Community Bandits have invaded communities in Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and killed dozens of residents. The gunmen also abducted several people. This came a few hours after the bandits attacked Government Science College (GSC), Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area, killed […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack couple, kill husband in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

A 65-year-old man in Ishielu, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nathaniel Onwe has been shot dead by gunmen who attacked him and his 25-year-old wife in their house. The incident occurred on the 2nd of this month at about 9:30pm when the couple were sitting in front of their compound discussing. The gunmen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica