Ladoja backs Folarin against Makinde

Ahead of the March 18 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, former Oyo State governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, has confirmed his endorsement of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin.

The decision and disclosure took place at the old Bodija, Ibadan residence of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, who is a rallying point for many stakeholders in the state. The endorsement confirmed the earlier rumoured pronouncement by the political dynasty of the former governor, “Idera De” which the aide of Governor Makinde debunked as untrue. Ladoja said: “In the just concluded National Assembly elections, all the three Senators under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost. And this is not about the history of Oyo State, but also about the history of the person in power. We saw an example of this in Osun State.

”Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has only been in power for three months, yet he was able to clear all the House of Representatives and Senatorial seats for candidates of the PDP during the just concluded National Assembly election. And then, we have to know that Osun State is in a peculiar position because it is the root of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect. ”After Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, picked the PDP House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates to represent the state at the National Assembly, he didn’t offer any form of support to them. He didn’t spend money to support them or give out a word to the citizens for any one of them. Even, God detests actions that are unfair and unjust. ”So when Saturday, March 18 comes, please, leave all you are doing and go out to cast your votes for Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state. ”One of our major mobilizers in the PDP called ‘Olopo Eyan’ recently defected to the camp of APC. Also, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) chapters of Oyo state have adopted Teslim Folarin as their preferred governorship candidate. Some political parties are also considering adopting Folarin already, however, I believe all will be sorted out in the coming days. ”Please, I am appealing to my loyalists to cast their votes for Folarin in the forthcoming gubernatorial election. In addition, I want everyone to forgive him of whatsoever he might have done in time past.”

