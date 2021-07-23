Ladoja debunks colleague’s claims on security situation in Oyo

A former governor of Oyo State, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, yesterday refuted a recent statement credited to Olubadan-in- Council on the security situation in the state, saying that there was never a meeting of the Council where the state’s security architecture was debated. Describing the situation as capable of demeaning the Council headed by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Council, Ladoja further said that the statement was not only spurious, but was an insult to the entire Olubadan-in- Council. Though the Olubadan had through his media of fice debunked the claims by the said chief, who reportedly faulted Governor Seyi Makinde’s handling of the security situation in the state, Ladoja observed that the said meeting was not attended by the claimant, Chief Lekan Balogun, who chided the Olubadan.
Related Articles
NNPC steps up action on refineries’ rehabilitation
…to deliver Port Harcourt Refinery March 2023 In a strategic effort to crash fuel prices and guarantee energy security, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has started mobilising funds and technical resources to restore the nation’s ailing refineries to full operating capacity. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, who disclosed this in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Nigeria on path to disintegration –ACF, SSPEC
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the South- South People’s Conference (SSPEC) rose from a meeting in Abuja, yesterday, with a call for communities to rise up and protect themselves. The groups said Nigeria was on the road to disintegration. The two groups said with the looming anarchy in the country, the two regions must […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP to Metuh: We share in your travails
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday visited its erstwhile National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who recently underwent medical treatment overseas. Metuh, whose conviction by an Abuja High Court on alleged corruption, was quashed late last year by a unanimous decision of a Court of Appeal panel after spending […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)