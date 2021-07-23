News

Ladoja debunks colleague’s claims on security situation in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A former governor of Oyo State, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, yesterday refuted a recent statement credited to Olubadan-in- Council on the security situation in the state, saying that there was never a meeting of the Council where the state’s security architecture was debated. Describing the situation as capable of demeaning the Council headed by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Council, Ladoja further said that the statement was not only spurious, but was an insult to the entire Olubadan-in- Council. Though the Olubadan had through his media of fice debunked the claims by the said chief, who reportedly faulted Governor Seyi Makinde’s handling of the security situation in the state, Ladoja observed that the said meeting was not attended by the claimant, Chief Lekan Balogun, who chided the Olubadan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NNPC steps up action on refineries’ rehabilitation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…to deliver Port Harcourt Refinery March 2023 In a strategic effort to crash fuel prices and guarantee energy security, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has started mobilising funds and technical resources to restore the nation’s ailing refineries to full operating capacity. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, who disclosed this in […]
News

Insecurity: Nigeria on path to disintegration –ACF, SSPEC

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the South- South People’s Conference (SSPEC) rose from a meeting in Abuja, yesterday, with a call for communities to rise up and protect themselves. The groups said Nigeria was on the road to disintegration. The two groups said with the looming anarchy in the country, the two regions must […]
News

PDP to Metuh: We share in your travails

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday visited its erstwhile National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who recently underwent medical treatment overseas. Metuh, whose conviction by an Abuja High Court on alleged corruption, was quashed late last year by a unanimous decision of a Court of Appeal panel after spending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica