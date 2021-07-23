Ladoja debunks colleague’s claims on security situation in Oyo

A former governor of Oyo State, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, yesterday refuted a recent statement credited to Olubadan-in- Council on the security situation in the state, saying that there was never a meeting of the Council where the state’s security architecture was debated. Describing the situation as capable of demeaning the Council headed by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Council, Ladoja further said that the statement was not only spurious, but was an insult to the entire Olubadan-in- Council. Though the Olubadan had through his media of fice debunked the claims by the said chief, who reportedly faulted Governor Seyi Makinde’s handling of the security situation in the state, Ladoja observed that the said meeting was not attended by the claimant, Chief Lekan Balogun, who chided the Olubadan.

Like this: Like Loading...