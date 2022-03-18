News

Ladoja pays surprise visit to Olubadan, keeps mum on intention

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Osi-Olubadan and the former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday paid a surprise visit to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, at his Alarere residence. The first time the former governor of the state and the next in line to the new Olubadan would privately identify with Balogun since his emergence as the new Ibadan monarch became apparent, the visit lasted for about 30 minutes.

Though, Ladoja refused to make public the purpose of the visit when accosted by our reporter, sources close to the meeting disclosed that he came to pay homage to the Olubadan and said there was no animosity of any form between him and his brother, Balogun. The source quoted the former governor as saying whatever anybody may or might have insinuated as misgivings between him and the new Olubadan was nothing but just imagination that had no any root or foundation. He was said to have recalled how he flatly prostrated for the new Olubadan at his coronation last Friday as a mark of his absolute loyalty and reverence for his person and the throne.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara APC: Yari, Marafa alliance sabotage party’s efforts

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee garnered support from a chieftain of the party in Zamfara State over the conduct of Congresses in the state.   According to the chieftain, Sani Shinkafi, the decision of the Caretaker Committee on the congresses in Zamfara State was in other, as no court […]
News

Cross River States New Approach to The Fight Against Severe Malnutrition in children Attracts International Attention.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ben Ayade’s desire to see his citizens especially young growing kids remain healthy and alive has taken a different format as the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade through his workaholic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has reinstated the governments commitment to ensuring that no child in the State dies of Malnutrition and in […]
News

State of the nation: Nigeria on ventilator under APC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is on ventilator gasping for air under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this and resign, because Nigeria cannot survive under him. PDP National Chairman, Prince […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica