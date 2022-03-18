Ladoja pays surprise visit to Olubadan, keeps mum on intention

Osi-Olubadan and the former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday paid a surprise visit to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, at his Alarere residence. The first time the former governor of the state and the next in line to the new Olubadan would privately identify with Balogun since his emergence as the new Ibadan monarch became apparent, the visit lasted for about 30 minutes.

Though, Ladoja refused to make public the purpose of the visit when accosted by our reporter, sources close to the meeting disclosed that he came to pay homage to the Olubadan and said there was no animosity of any form between him and his brother, Balogun. The source quoted the former governor as saying whatever anybody may or might have insinuated as misgivings between him and the new Olubadan was nothing but just imagination that had no any root or foundation. He was said to have recalled how he flatly prostrated for the new Olubadan at his coronation last Friday as a mark of his absolute loyalty and reverence for his person and the throne.

